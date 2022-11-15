ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery29

Fran Drescher’s The Nanny-Inspired Collection Includes Vests & Mini Skirts

Few TV shows have as much impact on fashion as The Nanny. With its classic mini skirt suits and black turtlenecks, the sitcom cemented our collective obsession with ‘90s fashion. Today, more than 20 years after the show wrapped, its lead actress Fran Drescher is still carrying the fashion torch for the fans.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Seeing $66M Second Weekend; What’s Going On With Adult Pics ‘She Said’ & ‘The Menu’? – Saturday Update

SATURDAY UPDATE: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $66M, -64%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing it this weekend, then they’re seeing it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be a steep drop in the Friday to Friday coming off the Veterans Day holiday and previews a week ago, that number being -79% for $17.9M yesterday. Even though...
Variety

Producer Lamia Chraibi Unveils New Projects, Talks Morocco’s Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH – One of Morocco’s highest-profile female producers has got her hands full with a slew of new projects. Lamia Chraibi (“Mimosas,” “Jahilya”) of the Casablanca-based production shingle Laprod has revealed a dull new production slate to Variety that she is working on beyond her current focus, the production “Thank You Satan” directed by Morocco’s Hicham Lasri (“Cruelty Free”).   Previously called “Happy Lovers,” the dark comedy is about a penniless novelist who plans to assassinate a famous author that has been issued a fatwa. He wants to use the money to buy his wife and new children a place in the sun. “It will...
Refinery29

Sad Girls Club Is Providing Free Therapy To Black Women & Femmes

Elyse Fox says she started Sad Girls Club by accident. In 2016, the self-proclaimed filmmaker by trade released a documentary titled Conversations With Friends (& Acquaintances), which chronicled what she calls her worst year of living with depression. “It was really bright and colorful,” she tells Unbothered. “It showed me traveling, shooting amazing artists, and being in spaces where I seemed happy.”
Refinery29

Is Korean Skin Care Really Superior? An Investigation

With its shelfie-worthy packaging and a focus on intriguing ingredients like snail mucin and fermented rice water, Korean skincare has been the subject of Western fascination for years. Brands like CosRx, Innisfree, and Laneige have assumed viral social-media status, while Glow Recipe and Dr. Jart+ are now practically household names, thanks to TikTok.

