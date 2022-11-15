The pensions triple lock is here to stay, meaning pension will rise in line with inflation in the new tax year, chancellor Jeremey Hunt said in his Autumn Statement this week. In its 2019 manifesto the Conservative Party promised to uphold the triple lock, which ensures the state pension is increased each year by either the rate of inflation, the rise in average earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher. With inflation rising rapidly, the future of triple lock has been questioned over the years.

