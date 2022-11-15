Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Christmas Tree lighting tonight in Alton
The 28th annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square is tonight in downtown Alton. The annual event serves as the kickoff to the local Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign. There will also be a crafting area for the kids, and you can check out the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle.
advantagenews.com
Alton Salvation Army to host pre-Thanksgiving dinner
It’s just about time for the traditional Thanksgiving Eve dinner at the Alton Salvation Army. From 5-7pm next Wednesday, the center will open the doors to families for an evening of fellowship. The basement will be open with activities for the kids, including pool tables, foosball tables, crafts, and hot cocoa.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
advantagenews.com
United Way’s Community Christmas is underway
The United Way’s “Community Christmas” is underway. Businesses in the Riverbend are once again setting out donation boxes. You can drop off items at any participating location, as well as the United Way office in East Alton. The program runs through early December. The United Way’s Erin...
advantagenews.com
Susan L. Calmese
Susan L. Calmese, 63, died at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. Born October 27, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Ann Atkins Sr. She worked as a waitress for 20 years for Jason’s Restaurant and IHOP in Jennings, MO as well as worked for 10 years for Graham Packaging. She married her high school sweetheart Joseph Calmese. He preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Joanne Calmese and Christine Calmese both of Alton, a son, Joseph Calmese (Marilu) of St. Louis, MO, four grandchildren, Diego, Elena, Emilia, and Lorenzo Calmese, one brother Bert Atkins Jr., St. Louis, MO, and two sisters, Christine Emily of Alton and Cathy Atkins of St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Lola V. Leggett
Lola V. Leggett, 87 of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:42 am at Rivers Crossing in Alton, IL. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Arkansas the daughter of Ira Marshall and Victoria (Cox) Sterling. Lola married Dan P. Leggett on May 28, 1954, at East Alton General Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2017.
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
St. Louis Urban League and area food bank prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — It's counting down to Thanksgiving and that's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on an all-important mission: help families who are struggling this holiday season. "It makes a huge difference," said Quenesha Catron, the Division Operating Officer and Director of Volunteer Services for...
Sugar Rush Offers All-You-Can-Eat Candy at Inaugural Event
Sugar Rush will bring seven St. Louis dessert shops to Third Degree Glass Factory on December 1
advantagenews.com
Scouting for Food collection is Saturday
Officials with the Greater Saint Louis Area Council remind this Saturday is the annual “Scouting For Food” collection day. The non-perishable items go to local food pantries for distribution. You are asked to place your items in the plastic bag outside your front door by 9am. This is...
advantagenews.com
Theresa Y. McArthur
Theresa Y. McArthur, 60, passed away at 3:35pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne (Jeffries) Jacobson, Sr. She married Glenn McArthur on December 19, 1987, in Chillicothe, Illinois, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Jaime McArthur of Godfrey, Cherise “Rees” McArthur of Highland, a son and daughter in law: Christopher and Kelsi McArthur of Bethalto, eight grandchildren: Jayda, Tia, Ethan, Zoey, Bryce, Aiden, Brynnlee, Aria, four great grandchildren: Vivian, Jawan, Adair, A’Nylah, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Doug Meehan of Littleton, Colorada, three brothers and two sisters in law: Frank and Linnea Jacobson, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Leland Jacobson of Tremont, Illinois, Clyde and Crystal Jacobson of Hensley, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Greydon Royce Angleton
Greydon Royce Angleton, 81, passed away 12:22 pm, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born June 21, 1941 in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of William Owen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton. He had worked and retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation. On August 13,...
edglentoday.com
Community Christmas Program Now Collecting Items For Riverbend Community
EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas kicked off this month with more than 60boxes at participating businesses, churches, schools and organizations throughout the Riverbend area. The program collects money and items through early December for local people in need this holiday season. A list of participating locations hosting a box is available at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas.
advantagenews.com
Cheryl Ann Strohbeck
Cheryl Ann Strohbeck, 74, of Brighton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home, following a lifetime of bringing joy and love to others. She was born November 19, 1947, in Carrollton, Illinois, daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Schaaf) Witt. Cheryl married Larry Lee Strohbeck, on August...
KMOV
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
Denny’s says this $5.99 t-shirt may be worth $2,186
For only $5.99, Denny's is promoting a t-shirt that serves as a membership for a whole year of breakfast.
advantagenews.com
Dana Ethel Worthen
Dana Ethel Worthen, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born December 26, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of the late George Buford and Mary Alice (Michaels) Woodward. Dana had worked as a nurse’s aide with St. Elizabeth Hospital and several area nursing homes and also in retail with Wal-Mart and Jan’s Hallmark in Granite City. She was a member of the Granite City Church of God and volunteered with the Phoenix Crisis Center and the Good Samaritan House in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of crocheting and had a love of Shirley Temple. Dana cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly R. and Robert Orahood of Granite City and Angela C. and Lance Fraley of Troy; a daughter-in-law, Vicki D. Worthen Bruhn of Staunton; six grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer and Rowdy Rossing, Robyn and Thomas Charter, Joshua Fraley, Samantha Worthen, Adam Fraley and Jesse Fraley; one great grandson, Nathaniel Charter; a brother and sister-in-law, George M. and Elaine Woodward of San Diego, California; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Roma and Wayne Buchan of Battlefield, Missouri and Peggy Irving of Maryville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Eric Worthen and a sister, Ann Goodwin. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. You may watch the service livestream on her tribute wall. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan House in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Paul Hierman
Kenneth Paul Hierman, 86, passed away 6:40 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton. He attended Blair School in East Alton, graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965, received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Arts and Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He served in U.S Army.
advantagenews.com
Steven Silvey
On Monday, November 14, 2022, Steven Norris Silvey, loving husband and father of 3 daughters, passed away at age 66. Steve was born February 5, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL to Norris and Joy (Motley) Silvey. He received his degree in Mathematics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1978 and was the Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, where he worked for over 30 years. On September 3, 1976, he married Judy Lynn Fulton at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Rebecca, and gained a bonus daughter Elizabeth in 2011.
