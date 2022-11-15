Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
This could be it for the Golden State Warriors - Why Steve Kerr thinks this season could be their Last Dance
Steve Kerr is facing reality this could be perhaps the last season Warriors have a chance of winning another NBA title before dismantling the team
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, announced that he is gay.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Features Anthony Davis
When an NBA trade occurs, people clamor to try to determine who won, and who lost it. Sometimes, it isn’t that simple. On the surface, one team usually looks like the winner early on. With that said, most trades can’t be judged properly until years after they happen.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander 'More Realistic' for LA Following Loss of All-Star SP
The Dodgers have a huge hole to fill with Tyler Anderson being trader to the Angels
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
This 3-Team Trade Features Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon
Have you ever been the adult in the room? It’s not fun, right? Younger people have so much energy! You can’t understand what they’re saying! Don’t get started on music these days. Sometimes, NBA players find themselves in the same position. When a veteran is on...
