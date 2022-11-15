Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
Ex-Red Sox Bench Coach Joins Rangers Under New Title
As if the Boston Red Sox didn’t already have a busy offseason ahead of them, the organization will now be looking for a new bench coach. Former Red Sox bench coach Will Venable was hired by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, to “serve as associate manager on Bruce Bochy’s 2023 Major League staff,” per Rangers public relations.
Pitcher Carlos Rodon represents best fit for Rangers this winter
DALLAS — The 2023 Texas Rangers rotation is starting to round into shape. After signing Jon Gray last year, trading for Jake Odorizzi earlier this month, and with Martin Perez accepting the qualifying offer to return, Bruce Bochy has at least three arms to play around with when shaping his starting five.
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
D-backs trade for young power righty, set 40-man roster
PHOENIX -- The D-backs wanted to upgrade their bullpen this winter and add some more power arms to the mix. They feel they took a step forward in both directions Tuesday by acquiring right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Guardians in exchange for Minor League right-hander Ross Carver. Vargas, 23, was...
MLB
Here's the free agent each team should re-sign
Any time a notable free agent signs with a new club, he immediately becomes one of the biggest stories in camp once the team gathers for Spring Training. But sometimes the biggest signings can be the players who don’t go anywhere, re-upping with their current club to continue their championship mission.
MLB
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
MLB
Unanimous: Alcantara 1st Marlin to win NL Cy Young
MIAMI -- At the age of 8, Sandy Alcantara decided to become a pitcher full time. Though the Little Leaguer enjoyed showing off his arm in the outfield of La Luisa Blanca in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic, he had never been a particularly good hitter. So Alcantara remained on the mound, throwing the ball toward home plate around 35 mph.
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
MLB
All Rise! Judge named AL MVP after historic 62-HR year
NEW YORK -- "All Rise" for the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Aaron Judge’s 2022 season captured the attention and imagination of the baseball world at large, highlighted by his journey to shatter Roger Maris’ AL single-season record for home runs. That unforgettable campaign was recognized on Thursday, when Judge was crowned as the AL MVP Award winner, as voted by eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
Where Red Sox's rotation stands for 2023
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If Nathan Eovaldi had accepted the $19.65 million qualifying offer that was extended to him last week, the Red Sox would have had a proven leader and postseason performer back in the fold for next season.
MLB
Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
MLB
'He’s the best': KC's Perez praises Sox skipper Grifol
CHICAGO -- Salvador Perez spent 12 minutes talking about Pedro Grifol via a Thursday afternoon Zoom set up by the White Sox. This is not a misprint or typo. The All-Star catcher for the Royals, a prime American League Central rival of the White Sox and a player who has done plenty of career damage against the South Siders, answered questions from a group of White Sox beat writers concerning the team’s new manager.
MLB
D-backs land OF Lewis in trade with Mariners
PHOENIX -- The D-backs added a right-handed hitter to their outfield mix Thursday, acquiring former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel. With young outfielders Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas all left-handed hitters, one of the D-backs'...
MLB
Manoah finishes third in AL Cy Young race
TORONTO -- Coming off a breakout season in which he emerged as one of baseball’s rare combinations of dominance and durability, Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award, as revealed on Wednesday night on MLB Network. Astros ace Justin...
MLB
Here are 11 potential non-tender candidates
More than 250 players around the Majors are eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, though that number figures to drop by Friday night, when all 30 teams must tender contracts to such players. Players tendered contracts will have until Jan. 13 to work out new deals with their clubs before...
MLB
A 9-step plan for the Padres' offseason
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's get right to it. I mapped out a nine-step plan for a successful Padres offseason:. 1. Re-sign Suarez and Martinez. The Padres locked...
MLB
Anthopoulos' goal with Dansby? Trust his gut
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Was Kenny Rogers talking about playing cards or constructing rosters when he sang, “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em?”
MLB
Cease finishes 2nd in AL Cy Young balloting
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease finished second for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award, with Houston’s Justin Verlander capturing his third career honor, as announced Wednesday night on MLB Network. Verlander received all 30 of the first-place votes for 210 points, followed by Cease at 97 points with 14...
