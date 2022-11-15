Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings
Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Santa visits Perry Carnegie Library, 5 - 6 p.m., Perry Carnegie Library Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by Main Street of Perry, 6 p.m., Around the Perry Square. Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Honor Choir performance, 5:30 p.m. on downtown square. Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Visit Santa in an igloo, 6:45 p.m. on downtown square. Saturday, Dec. 3 -- Lions Club Pet…
Tonkawa School district learns
On Friday, November 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be working with the Tonkawa Police Department to train Tonkawa School District personnel on the Run. Hide. Fight. method. The Tonkawa School District will be the first district in the state to have all personnel trained in the Run. Hide. Fight. paradigm for active shooter scenarios. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Secure Our…
Morrison Schools honor veterans with Veterans Day Program
On Nov. 11, Janet Vincent greeted the entire school at the Event Center, and welcomed the Veterans. Pre-K had bright red poppies which they handed out to the veterans. Carolyn Christensen recited “In Flanders Fields,” a special tribute to the veterans. Kindergarten performed “Red, White and Blue.” First-graders sang the old familiar “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.” Representative Ty Burns (R-Morrison…
Home Grown: Master gardener training
When I took this position back in March, Payne County had not had a Master Gardener class in several years. So, this summer I decided to organize a class for the fall. Classes started in September and run through Dec. 6. I had such a great interest from the community that I had to put a freeze on the number of people enrolled. We enrolled 33 people for the fall 2022 class and in December, they…
Rancher’s lunchtime series explores wintering cows with limited forage
A new round of Oklahoma State University Extension Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series webinars kick off Nov. 17, focusing on wintering cows with limited forage. The OSU Extension beef cattle team will join experienced ranchers and scientists to share valuable information on production, management and marketing in the current drought. The following sessions are free and begin at noon. Nov. 17 …
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago Perry Junior High officers have been elected. Baylee Vorndran, secretary; Jansen Hartwig, president; and Collin Hogan, vice president. Students running for office gave campaign speeches before the junior high student body on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. Ballots were cast on Friday, Nov. 9. 25 Years Ago Amber Matheny, relative of Perryans, is the new physical therapist at Ardmore…
Covington-Douglas Schools produces award winning band
The Covington Douglas Fightin’ Wildcat Band is one of a kind, from not having a band for almost two years, to having an award-winning band, Marita Reichenberger conducts the band with enthusiasm creating an environment of excitement throughout the entire school. Last year the band began marching through the halls, starting a new tradition on Fridays. This has been claimed to significantly help…
Access to Success program
Northern Oklahoma College held its first annual ‘Access to Success’ in the Cultural Engagement Center at NOC Tonkawa on Tuesday. Over 40 Native American high school students attended the four-hour session to learn about NOC. Students from Tonkawa, Pawnee, Pawhuska, Enid, Frontier, Shidler, and Crescent attended the event. During the session, Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Rick…
C-D Academic team plans to place in Area Tournament
The Covington-Douglas High School Academic Team is known to be a great avenue of success for students. Mrs. Sharp is the team leader and has nothing but pride in her students. Educator and Counselor Sharla Sharp commented, “They are filled with knowledge and not afraid to buzz in during competition. I’m proud of everyone’s conduct, how students are welcomed and respected, and how the seniors…
Perry Wrestling Academy Tournament
Perry Wrestling Academy hosted their first OKWA tournament at the MAC on Nov. 12. There were over 500 entries to the tournament and PWA managed to bring home hardware. PWA would like to extend a big thank you to Perry Public Schools for the use of the MAC, Perry Wrestling, Perry Lady Maroon Wrestling, and to all the volunteers who made this tournament a big success for the program. PWA managed…
Perry Wrestling Academy kicks off season
Perry Wrestling Academy traveled to Chandler, OK to compete in the first tournament of the 2022 season. PWA entered 24 wrestlers and brought home 18 medals. Session 1: Easton Klinglesmith (2nd place), Everett Green, Greyson Jackson (3rd place), Hendrix Olson, Knox Williams, Levi Glass Jr, Mason Turner, Matthew Stone (4th place), and Rueban Marston (2nd place) Session 2: Alexander Fee (1st place…
OU vs. Oklahoma State
OPENING KICK • Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) goes for its seventh Bedlam Series win in eight tries when it hosts No. 24/24 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised by ABC with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing. • Saturday’s contest will mark Oklahoma’s 117th all-time meeting against…
Series History:
The Oklahoma State Cowboys football team travels south to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the sixth installment of the 2022-23 all-sport Phillips 66 Bedlam Series. Saturday’s game marks the 117th matchup between the Cowboys and Sooners in one of the longest-tenured rivalry in college football. The 2022 season will also mark the 113th…
