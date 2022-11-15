Read full article on original website
Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 spot in FIBA men’s rankings
For the first time in 12 years, USA Basketball is not atop the world men’s rankings. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, has updated its rankings — and Spain is in the top spot, a sliver ahead of the U.S. The four-time defending Olympic champion Americans moved into the top spot after winning the FIBA world championship in 2010, and had been there since.
Ramsdale hoping team makes up for World Cup beer ban
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is hoping his team can lift the spirits of soccer fans after beer sales were banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar. Like by winning matches. Ramsdale says hopefully England can “perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz.” The sale of beer in and around the eight stadiums was banned by the Qataris only two days before the opening match. England fans and supporters of the other 31 teams will still be able to drink beer in the official fan zone in Doha.
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year’s European Championship behind him. The forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in his shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But he has recovered to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence. The London club has built a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Max Verstappen says abuse of family is ‘unacceptable’ following São Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have hit out at online threats and abuse leveled at the world champion and his family after he ignored team orders at last weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen refused his team’s instruction to allow teammate Sergio Perez through on the final lap...
Man United takes ‘appropriate steps’ after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
World Cup fans ready to celebrate despite stadium beer ban
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Flag-draped fans poured into Qatar on Friday ahead of the Middle East’s first World Cup as organizers banned the sale of beer at stadiums — a last-minute decision that stunned FIFA sponsor Budweiser but was largely welcomed by the country’s conservative Muslims and shrugged off by some visitors.
