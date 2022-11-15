Read full article on original website
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Uvalde sits at the crossroads, quite literally. US Routes 83 and 90 intersect in the heart of the city. These roads connect Florida to California and Canada to Mexico. But Uvalde has always been on the road, thanks to Native American and Spanish paths that crossed our rivers and ran from Mexico through Uvalde to San Antonio.
77 minutes. That is how long it took law enforcement to breach the classrooms 111 and 112 and kill the shooter at Robb Elementary on that fateful date in Uvalde back in May. Ironically, 77 minutes is the same amount of time that it took police to shoot and kill the gunman that killed 21 people in and around a McDonald's in San Ysidro. That was on July 18, 1984.
UVALDE, TX (KGNS) - The Uvalde, Texas Public School District named an interim police chief during a board meeting Wednesday night. Josh Gutierrez was named police chief and interim executive director of safety and security. The hiring was approved unanimously with one board member abstaining. Patterson has worked with Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX (NewsNation) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District approved the location and design for a new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The district also voted on hiring new interim police Chief Josh Gutierrez, replacing Pete Arredondo. During a...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The acting Uvalde Police Chief who led the city's police department during the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has resigned. Fox 4 reports that Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily, but not clear if he resigned or retired. Pargas is now the second police leader to leave the department in the fallout since the shooting in May, when dozens of police officers waited over an hour to confront the active shooter inside a classroom.
UVALDE, Texas — For months since the May 24 school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, attention and blame have been focused on the chief of the tiny school district's police force. That man, Pete Arredondo, was first suspended and then fired as investigators pointed to him as the incident commander who failed the students and their teachers by failing to act to stop the carnage.
Local parents, students, and teachers raised serious questions regarding the Eagle Pass Independent School District’s Emergency Response System to school emergencies and threats of school shootings at the Monday, November 14, 2022 Board of Trustees Meeting held at the District Board Room, 587 Madison Street, Eagle Pass, Texas, citing that students are currently scared to attend school, emotionally and psychologically affected, and the school district’s emergency response system is deficient and requires immediate upgrading to provide immediate notification to students, parents, and the community in the event of a school emergency.
(CNN) -The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said the acting police chief will no longer be with the department by the end of the week. This comes after CNN reported on a phone call between Lt. Mariano Pargas and dispatchers the day of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 21 people were killed.
Four people were reported missing in Bandera County from April to August. So far, three bodies have been found and identified. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office says the cases are unrelated, but residents and families say otherwise. “You have to tell the truth. I need to know what happened...
