Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The acting Uvalde Police Chief who led the city's police department during the botched law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has resigned. Fox 4 reports that Lt. Mariano Pargas left the department voluntarily, but not clear if he resigned or retired. Pargas is now the second police leader to leave the department in the fallout since the shooting in May, when dozens of police officers waited over an hour to confront the active shooter inside a classroom.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO