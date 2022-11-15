Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Oklahoma County detainee dies after medical emergency
The Oklahoma County Jail officials say a jail detainee has died at a hospital following a medical emergency.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP confirm that pickup truck fell off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house
JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house. Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves...
pdjnews.com
Tonkawa School district learns
On Friday, November 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be working with the Tonkawa Police Department to train Tonkawa School District personnel on the Run. Hide. Fight. method. The Tonkawa School District will be the first district in the state to have all personnel trained in the Run. Hide. Fight. paradigm for active shooter scenarios. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Secure Our…
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
pdjnews.com
Home Grown: Master gardener training
When I took this position back in March, Payne County had not had a Master Gardener class in several years. So, this summer I decided to organize a class for the fall. Classes started in September and run through Dec. 6. I had such a great interest from the community that I had to put a freeze on the number of people enrolled. We enrolled 33 people for the fall 2022 class and in December, they…
‘A scene of torture’: Former Oklahoma Co. Detention Center inmate says she suffered severe facial burns while incarcerated
A former Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate was incarcerated for five days, and in that short amount of time, she said she suffered second and third degree facial burns.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
pdjnews.com
Access to Success program
Northern Oklahoma College held its first annual ‘Access to Success’ in the Cultural Engagement Center at NOC Tonkawa on Tuesday. Over 40 Native American high school students attended the four-hour session to learn about NOC. Students from Tonkawa, Pawnee, Pawhuska, Enid, Frontier, Shidler, and Crescent attended the event. During the session, Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Rick…
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
pdjnews.com
Rancher’s lunchtime series explores wintering cows with limited forage
A new round of Oklahoma State University Extension Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series webinars kick off Nov. 17, focusing on wintering cows with limited forage. The OSU Extension beef cattle team will join experienced ranchers and scientists to share valuable information on production, management and marketing in the current drought. The following sessions are free and begin at noon. Nov. 17 …
pdjnews.com
OU vs. Oklahoma State
OPENING KICK • Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) goes for its seventh Bedlam Series win in eight tries when it hosts No. 24/24 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised by ABC with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing. • Saturday’s contest will mark Oklahoma’s 117th all-time meeting against…
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
25 Years Ago An electrical short was determined to be the cause of a fire that was discovered at the home of Mark and Charla Casteel and family at Lucien. Perry firemen responded. Perry Assistant Fire Chief David Henry said the Lucien volunteer fire department were notified of the blaze some 15 minutes earlier. Covington’s rural fire department also assisted. 50 Years Ago Forty-four men…
pdjnews.com
Series History:
The Oklahoma State Cowboys football team travels south to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the sixth installment of the 2022-23 all-sport Phillips 66 Bedlam Series. Saturday’s game marks the 117th matchup between the Cowboys and Sooners in one of the longest-tenured rivalry in college football. The 2022 season will also mark the 113th…
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
Police searching for suspect, motive in deadly NW Oklahoma City shooting
Police were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning on reports of the sound of gunshots - and made a terrible discovery upon arrival.
pdjnews.com
Covington-Douglas Schools produces award winning band
The Covington Douglas Fightin’ Wildcat Band is one of a kind, from not having a band for almost two years, to having an award-winning band, Marita Reichenberger conducts the band with enthusiasm creating an environment of excitement throughout the entire school. Last year the band began marching through the halls, starting a new tradition on Fridays. This has been claimed to significantly help…
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
pdjnews.com
Holiday Happenings
Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Santa visits Perry Carnegie Library, 5 - 6 p.m., Perry Carnegie Library Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by Main Street of Perry, 6 p.m., Around the Perry Square. Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Honor Choir performance, 5:30 p.m. on downtown square. Thursday, Dec. 1 -- Visit Santa in an igloo, 6:45 p.m. on downtown square. Saturday, Dec. 3 -- Lions Club Pet…
Comments / 0