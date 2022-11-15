Read full article on original website
Conner Lierz a nominee for Gene Upshaw Award as top lineman in D2 football
Emporia State offensive lineman Conner Lierz is one of 33 nominees nationwide for the 2022 Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award, presented by the Manheim Touchdown Club. Lierz was a First-Team All-MIAA selection for the Hornets this season after earning Second-Team honors last year. He has started...
Emporia’s Elizabeth Willhite signs to run cross country at Emporia State
Emporia High School’s Elizabeth Willhite will be running cross country and indoor and outdoor track in college, and she isn’t going very far. Willhite signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon.
Four Hornets named CSC Academic All-District in soccer
The awards continue to roll in for the Emporia State soccer team as four Hornets were recently named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communicators. Mackenzie Dimarco, Aislinn Hughes, Erica Self and Hannah Woolery were all named CSC Academic All-District for their work in the classroom. Dimarco has a...
ESU men’s basketball ready for home opener against Rockhurst
The Emporia State men’s basketball team will open the home portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Rockhurst at 6 p.m. The Hornets are 2-0 in their first two games of the season, having beaten both Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma on the road. Even with the early success, head coach Craig Doty feels the team still has a lot of room for improvement.
Rising Phoenix volleyball looks to give more kids opportunities
The Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy is having tryouts at the Emporia Recreation Center next weekend. The program, which is in its inaugural year, was started by Koety Williams in an effort to provide a more inclusive and welcoming environment for girls who may not be as high in skill level or who have not played in a while, but want opportunities to play.
Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle
Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 71 years old. Susan was born on July 29, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas to Dorothy and Harley Elam. Susan graduated from North High School where she was a popular and athletic student. She attended the University of Kansas and spent many years as a nurse before leaving the profession to follow her dreams of owning a record store. Susan moved to Emporia in 1981 where she opened Middle Earth, which was later renamed Wizards. She operated the store until 2016 when she retired. A fixture for locals, she could be counted on to identify any song within three notes.
Mary M. Downing
2022 at her home. She was 91. include: husband, George L. George M. (Annie) Downing of Rose Hill, Kansas and John. R. (Debbie) Downing of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Lynn. Marie Hobson of Emporia; grandchildren, Rick (Alexa) Hobson, Tess Hobson, Paige (Nate) Mitchell, Haley (Nelson) Ramirez, and Zach (Sarah) Downing; great-grandson,...
Mary Lee Stephens
Mary Lee Stephens, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, formerly of Americus, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Oakley Place of Seneca. Mary Lee Stephens was born on September 29, 1936 in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of William Ward Sourk and Mary (Capsey) Sourk. She married Norman Lee Stephens in Goff, Kansas on August 14, 1955. He passed away on April 9, 2011 in Americus, Kansas.
Thomas Vance Baldwin
Death on November 28, 2006 at home in Milton, Florida. Tom joined the Air Force on October 9, 1956 and went. to basic training at Ellington A.F.B. in Texas. He worked. in Security on missiles. After he retired, he worked as a. security guard at the nuclear site in Burlington,...
Chillin' through the weekend
After further review, forecasters have concluded Monday night's snowfall wasn't much to review. National Weather Service offices report Emporia received a mere trace of snow Monday evening. Southern Greenwood County had about one inch, while Ottawa had 2.5 inches.
Life Time announces 2023 Grand Prix; applications accepted beginning Dec. 1
Unbound Gravel is back in the mix for the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix, Life Time announced this week. For 2023, the series will expand to seven races — the last being a “Wild Card” event that will be announced Jan. 11. With this change, athletes will have the option to drop up to two events versus just one last year.
Emporia Spanish Speakers luncheon tackles community inclusion, cohesion
Can a city truly be bilingual? That was the question Emporia Spanish Speakers attempted to answer at its luncheon event with the Kansas Leadership Center Wednesday afternoon. ESS members, community leaders and Emporia residents gathered in The Next Level bar above Casa Ramos Wednesday for a luncheon discussion about the future of a bilingual Emporia. The conversation was sparked by Emporia Spanish Speakers’ recent feature in a state publication.
Patricia Converse
Patricia Converse, Eskridge, Kansas, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Heritage Place, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She was 93. Funeral Services will be announced later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements .
Wecker working with turnpike three decades
An Olpe man marks 30 years with the Kansas Turnpike this month. Mike Wecker has worked with the turnpike since 1992, and currently is a Structures Foreman. His father worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline while his mother was an interior decorator.
ESU announces continued investments in education programs
Emporia State University announced continued investments in The Teachers College education programs Wednesday afternoon. The university currently offers certification in 19 areas of focus from grades K-12. "Kansas and the nation's youth deserve quality teachers," said Dr. Joan Brewer, interim vice provost and dean of The Teachers College, in a...
Emporia First Friday announces newly formed Board of Directors
Emporia First Friday is celebrating six years of First Friday Art Walks with a newly formed Board of Directors. According to a written release, EFF has recently earned 501(c)(3) status. The board met for the first time on Nov. 7, and includes community members from various backgrounds who are interested in supporting the vision of EFF.
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
Lyon County Commission approves new dump truck, LCECC training programs
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered. Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
