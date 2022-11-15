Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing
A report says Richard Childress Racing has retained one of Tyler Reddick's sponsors, giving the NASCAR team a start on paying Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official
Ty Gibbs will continue driving the No. 54 Toyota in 2023, but in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post 2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
msn.com
Top NASCAR team announces driver change
In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
Brian France discusses the arrest that changed his life
France had plans to step away from the NASCAR CEO role. Brian France became the CEO of NASCAR in 2003. He led the sport, bringing a number of game-changing systems such as stage racing and the playoffs. His 15th year as CEO, ended in flames. France drove through a stop...
Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Bubba Wallace is poised for a breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The post Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series
NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reuniting With an Old Friend Could Make Him a Surprise Factor in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will get his old crew chief back next year, which could get him back to Victory Lane. The post Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reuniting With an Old Friend Could Make Him a Surprise Factor in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Haas F1 Team Fires Mick Schumacher Before Abu Dhabi GP And Hires Nico Hulkenberg
We suspected it might happen, and now the Haas F1 Team has made it official. America's only F1 team has fired Mick Schumacher and will replace him with Nico Hulkenberg. Hulkenberg will race alongside Kevin Magnussen in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend. Hulkenberg is widely known...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
racer.com
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
Jalopnik
NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway
NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
NASCAR: Ryan Preece to take over for Cole Custer at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece is back in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Preece would take over the No. 41 car in 2023. He’ll replace Cole Custer as Custer drops down to the Xfinity Series to run a second car for the team. Preece, 32, raced part-time...
racer.com
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice
Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on soft tires to take the top two spots with around 15 minutes remaining, with Hamilton 0.22s ahead of Russell. Charles Leclerc was a close third, 0.035s adrift...
CBS Sports
Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
racer.com
The Week in IndyCar, with James Hinchcliffe
James Hinchcliffe is in high demand these days. The Canadian was a great acquisition by NBC Sports after he completed the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season with Andretti Autosport, and on the backend of bringing fresh perspectives to NBC’s IndyCar broadcasts, Formula 1 took notice and added ‘The Mayor of Hinchtown’ to its final F1TV broadcasts of the year.
Road & Track
The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
Who Was the Last NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Win in Ty Gibbs’ ‘54?’
Lennie Pond set a speed record the last time the No. 54 car that Ty Gibbs will drive in 2023, won in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Who Was the Last NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Win in Ty Gibbs’ ‘54?’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
