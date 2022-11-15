ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

FanBuzz

Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket

From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
msn.com

Top NASCAR team announces driver change

In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
The Comeback

NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
racer.com

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
Jalopnik

NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway

NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
racer.com

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice

Lewis Hamilton led teammate George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both drivers surged on soft tires to take the top two spots with around 15 minutes remaining, with Hamilton 0.22s ahead of Russell. Charles Leclerc was a close third, 0.035s adrift...
CBS Sports

Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
racer.com

The Week in IndyCar, with James Hinchcliffe

James Hinchcliffe is in high demand these days. The Canadian was a great acquisition by NBC Sports after he completed the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season with Andretti Autosport, and on the backend of bringing fresh perspectives to NBC’s IndyCar broadcasts, Formula 1 took notice and added ‘The Mayor of Hinchtown’ to its final F1TV broadcasts of the year.
Road & Track

The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
