Arkansas City, KS

kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 15-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 11:12 a.m. police received a report of a rollover accident near the stateliness. An ambulance responded but was unable to locate. AT 4:11 p.m. police took a domestic violence report. At 9:41 p.m. police received a report of a box van...
BLACKWELL, OK
Little Apple Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in pedestrian accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 45-year-old Kristopher Lacy of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just before 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Seneca Street and Haskell Avenue in Wichita for a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday. Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft. Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from...
DERBY, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
UDALL, KS
KAKE TV

Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years in prison for second-degree murders

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dontenize Kelly has been sentenced after pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon. The 24-year-old from Wichita has been sentenced to just over 48 years (586 months) in prison and an additional 35...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
MAIZE, KS

