Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
charlestondaily.net
Mount Pleasant, SC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Cigars on 17
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (November 16, 2022) – Owners Beth and Dan Greenwald with General Manager Sam Velasquez, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, Councilwoman Laura Hyatt, Councilman Howard Chapman, P.E., and Councilman Jake Rambo, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Cigars On 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Suite A6.
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina’s largest Jewish event, Chanukah in the Square, will take place Sunday, December 18th in Marion Square
Family-friendly, Fun, and FREE! Join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 18, 2022 for the 15th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman J. and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Hosted in Marion Square at 329 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston, this year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
travelnoire.com
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
live5news.com
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
The 27th Annual Charleston Christmas Show
The 27th annual Charleston Christmas Show is a musical variety show for the whole family that runs for 2 weeks with new performers and numbers every year. Brad Moranz, the Producer/Host of the Charleston Christmas Special talks about the different types of music found in the show, some of the different performances this year and the Kid’s Free Night (look for it!). This all singing, all talking, all dancing, all music show is all live, and Brad mentions the Charleston Music Hall’s connection with Disney and also the Charleston Christmas Show that goes back to 1995 … and more! Tune in for Podcast Episode 47!
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charleston, South Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charleston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charleston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
Lowcountry town wants large hole digging to end
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find […]
thedanielislandnews.com
DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated
Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety. On...
eatstayplaybeaufort.com
Restaurants Open in Beaufort, SC this Holiday!
Don’t feel like cooking this Holiday Season? Not to worry… these restaurants around Beaufort’s Sea Islands will be open for you to relax & eat local!. The Holiday’s are officially upon us! Our friends at Beaufort Area Hospitality Association are gathering a list of restaurants, cafes, etc. that are open during Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. For those looking to avoid the fuss (including multiple trips to the grocery store, cooking, cleaning, organizing, and getting the gravy just right)…and jokes about your cooking… these local restaurants have you covered.
$5 million grant designed to help South Carolina teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now, the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state of South Carolina last year, which […]
theforgottensouth.com
South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road
Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after issuing a freeze watch for Lowcountry counites, the National Weather Service has now upgraded the advisory to a freeze warning. A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected. The National Weather Service issued the warning to several counties, including...
