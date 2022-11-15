Read full article on original website
Community Celebrates New Miller Sunset Pavilion With Ribbon-Cutting
WINONA LAKE — The dreams of many for an ice rink in Kosciusko County have come true with the completion of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for the pavilion, located at 705 Park Ave., in Winona Lake. That preceded...
Flooring In Etna Green Park Building Repaired
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council is addressing an issue with flooring at the Heritage Park building. At a Nov. 15 meeting, Clerk-Treasuer Patti Cook said the town had to pay for the building’s floor to be re-waxed after it was trashed with silly string following a party rental.
Board Approves Purchases Of Two Vehicles For Warsaw Street Department
WARSAW — Warsaw’s street department received approval to purchase two vehicles during a Nov. 18 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. In his first request, Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon asked for permission to purchase a used 2012 International 4000 Series dump truck from the town of Milford. The truck, which has 12,376 miles on it, includes a Boss snowplow and Monroe salt spreader.
County Park Board To Seek Public Input Regarding Parks’ Planning
WARSAW — The public should soon be able to weigh in on planning for Kosciusko County parks and recreation. At its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board further discussed preparing a master plan. It’s expected to be finished in the spring and will enable the board to apply for grants.
Miller Sunset Pavilion Ribbon Cutting Today, Free Skating Saturday
WINONA LAKE — Community leaders will celebrate the opening of the Miller Sunset Pavilion’s ice rink with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 16, and free skating on Saturday, Nov. 19. That news was announced during Winona Lake Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The ribbon-cutting is...
Whitko FFA Hosting Live And Online Christmas Tree Auction
LARWILL — Whitko FFA will host a Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Auction Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will take place at the Whitko Career Academy Ag Barn, 710 SR 5, Larwill. There will be more than 25 decorated Christmas trees and wreaths on which people can place bids, with the winners taking the tree or wreath home.
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Raise Money For CASA
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.
Childcare, Wellness Initiatives Celebrated At Foundation Luncheon
WINONA LAKE — Community initiatives such as childcare and wellness projects within small towns was the theme of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s annual celebration luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The luncheon was held in-person this year at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. In a...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
WARSAW — Michelle Puckett believes her years of county government experience will allow her to serve others well if she becomes the next Kosciusko County treasurer. Puckett has filed for the GOP caucus to serve the remaining two years of Rhonda Helser’s term. Helser is resigning as treasurer...
Warsaw Hikes Park Rental Fees
WARSAW – Rental fees for several Warsaw Parks buildings will increase by over 10% in 2023 to keep up with costs. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer presented the 2021 and 2022 rental fees to the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board at their meeting Tuesday to see if the board saw any need to increase the figures or what their thoughts were on the rates.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, West CR 100S, west of South CR 550W, Warsaw. Driver: Richard M. Irons, 66, South Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Irons was traveling west on West CR 100S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
CASA Announces New Foundation In Honor Of Judge Cates
WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser Friday, Nov. 11. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme “Strands of Lives Changed” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or Pearl, Anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie (May) Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed her...
Milford Christmas Giveaway helps spread holiday cheer
MILFORD — This week begins the annual Milford Christmas Giveaway. In the Nov. 16 and 23 issues of The Mail-Journal, you will find entries for coupons to be filled out and dropped off by Thursday, Dec. 1, at the program’s sponsoring businesses. On Friday, Dec. 2, winners will...
Christkindlmarkt Set For Nov. 18-20 In Peru
PERU — Christkindlmarkt is a Christmas market with a German theme which starts from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will occur on Court Street and East Fifth Street in downtown Peru.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Is Saturday
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Lions Club will have a fish fry on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Claypool Lions Club Building, 201 W. Calhoun St. The event is carry-out only. Tenderloins are $9, and fish is $12 a pound. Sides of...
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
