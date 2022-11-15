Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Gorilla Biscuits add matinee; Walter Schreifels will talk about the ones at CBGB at NYC doc screening
Director Giangiacomo De Stefano's 2019 documentary At the Matinée, which revolves around '80s hardcore matinees at CBGB and features Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Youth of Today, etc), will screen at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema on December 7 as part of the theater's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, along with a post-screening Q&A featuring Walter and veteran NYHC photographer Olivia Lorrain-Forsyth, who took the photo that was used on the film's poster (see below), moderated by NYHC Chronicles filmmaker Drew Stone. The screening begins at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale.
Saetia played their first show in 23 years (video)
Saetia played their first show in 23 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (11/17), the first of four reunion shows in NYC. The band are without guitarist Jamie Behar (who the band parted ways with following abuse allegations against him) and drummer Greg Drudy, and their lineup for these shows is Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche (who used to play bass and guitar in Saetia) on drums, and Tom Schlatter (of You & I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, and other bands) on guitar. In attendance at the packed, sold-out show was Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (who put out a discography comp for Saetia on his Secret Voice label in 2016), Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who hosted Saetia in his basement back in the day and interviewed them for CREEM this year), and more.
New East Village bar 96 Tears is a tribute to Howie Pyro, co-owned by Jesse Malin
96 Tears is the latest bar in Jesse Malin's East Village empire that includes Bowery Electric, Berlin and Niagara. It's located right next to Niagara at 110 Ave A -- the space that was just Tompkins Square Bar, and before that Sister Midnight, and Black Market and is above Cabin Down Below -- all or mostly places he has also been involved in with his partner Johnny T who also co-owns 96 Tears with him. DJ/promoter/New York Night Train conductor Jonathan Toubin (who also co-owns TV Eye) is also a partner. After an opening party on Wednesday night, 96 Tears is officially open to the public: 6 PM - 2 AM on weekdays and 6 PM - 4 AM Thursday through Saturday.
Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)
Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Brooklyn’ moves to Williamsburg for 2022
The Pig Brooch Theatre Company have been staging a live adaptation of classic holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas for 14 years now. It's now a holiday tradition, with a live jazz trio performing Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack, and the actors matching the original special "word for word and gesture for gesture."
Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths
Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
Screaming Females tap Armand Hammer, Laura Stevenson, Catbite & more for 2023 Garden Party
Screaming Females are bringing their annual home-state NJ Garden Party show back for 2023. It's expanded to two days, on February 17 and 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at noon Eastern. Screaming Females headline both nights, and each one...
Arca bringing ‘Mutant;Destrudo’ to Park Avenue Armory in October
Park Avenue Armory has announced its 2023 season, which includes the world premiere of an Armory commission from Arca, Mutant;Destrudo. It's described as "a multidisciplinary engagement combining electronic music, performance art, and technology, Arca and collaborators will deconstruct preconceptions of identity, the body, and live performance." It's happening in October of 2023, but exact dates and ticket information are still TBA. Stay tuned.
