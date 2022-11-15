Saetia played their first show in 23 years at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (11/17), the first of four reunion shows in NYC. The band are without guitarist Jamie Behar (who the band parted ways with following abuse allegations against him) and drummer Greg Drudy, and their lineup for these shows is Billy Werner on vocals, Adam Marino on guitar, Colin Bartoldus on bass, Steve Roche (who used to play bass and guitar in Saetia) on drums, and Tom Schlatter (of You & I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, and other bands) on guitar. In attendance at the packed, sold-out show was Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (who put out a discography comp for Saetia on his Secret Voice label in 2016), Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who hosted Saetia in his basement back in the day and interviewed them for CREEM this year), and more.

