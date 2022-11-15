Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Prediction and preview
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas is an important matchup for both SEC West teams, albeit for different reasons. The Week 12 showdown in Fayetteville is expected to be a chilly affair and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the SEC Network. Ole Miss vs. Arkansas preview. As previously...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reflects on last year's Arkansas ending, says he'll 'be prepared' for Saturday's frosty forecast
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss suffered a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Rebels played well enough to win but came up short, and the loss ended any hopes they had at an SEC West title and College Football Playoff berth. Ole Miss will look to bounce back...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ben Napier, HGTV star and Ole Miss fan, weighs in on Lane Kiffin's future
Lane Kiffin has been among the hottest topics in college football as of late not only because of the rate pop success he has had as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, but because his name has consistently swirled around in the rumor mill as the Auburn head coaching search continues.
