Auburn radio host predicts next head coach
Longtime Auburn radio host shares who he believes will be Auburn's next head coach.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Urban Meyer Reveals Surprising Team With 'Easiest Path' To Playoff
The coach of three national champion teams, and owner of a pristine 187-32 record at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes for teams to thrive in the postseason. So it raised an eyebrow or two when Meyer cited the Tennessee Volunteers as the team with the ...
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The one factor that could convince Lane Kiffin to take the Auburn job
Over the last two weeks, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been a popular name among Auburn fans as the replacement for Bryan Harsin, who was relieved of his duties on Oct. 31. Auburn athletic director John Cohen and Auburn University President Dr. Christopher Roberts has kept their list...
Alabama Climbs in CFP Ranking
Where the Crimson Tide ended up in the committee's rankings after a top-15 road win over the weekend.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Black college team quits tournament after player received racist image on phone
A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received...
College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season. Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,. , Ohio State, TCU and Michigan...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
College Football Playoff Rankings: How SEC could land three teams in Final Four
There was nothing spectacular about the College Football Playoff selection committee’s Week 12 offerings on Tuesday night — not on the surface. For consecutive weeks, the Suits chose to go with chalk, leaving us only to wonder how far down Oregon would fall (No. 12) after its thrilling loss to Washington, and if this might be the first time in recent memory that the Pac-12 boasted more ranked teams than the SEC (yes).
ESPN analyst says Alabama should not be ahead of Clemson in latest CFP rankings
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, one spot behind Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8. As the rankings were (...)
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
