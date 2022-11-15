There was nothing spectacular about the College Football Playoff selection committee’s Week 12 offerings on Tuesday night — not on the surface. For consecutive weeks, the Suits chose to go with chalk, leaving us only to wonder how far down Oregon would fall (No. 12) after its thrilling loss to Washington, and if this might be the first time in recent memory that the Pac-12 boasted more ranked teams than the SEC (yes).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO