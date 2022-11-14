Read full article on original website
Catching up with Charleston TV icon “Happy Raine”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growing up in the Lowcountry between 1960 and 1980 meant mosquito bites, 75 degrees on Christmas Day, and spending afternoons and Saturday mornings watching our hometown hero, “Happy Raine” on television. Lorraine “Rainey” Evans did not wear a cape, but if you watched – and we all did – you know […]
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
The 27th Annual Charleston Christmas Show
The 27th annual Charleston Christmas Show is a musical variety show for the whole family that runs for 2 weeks with new performers and numbers every year. Brad Moranz, the Producer/Host of the Charleston Christmas Special talks about the different types of music found in the show, some of the different performances this year and the Kid’s Free Night (look for it!). This all singing, all talking, all dancing, all music show is all live, and Brad mentions the Charleston Music Hall’s connection with Disney and also the Charleston Christmas Show that goes back to 1995 … and more! Tune in for Podcast Episode 47!
crbjbizwire.com
Britney McWethy Returns to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. —Britney McWethy has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. She enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her the opportunity to get to know each of her clients so well, due to the sentiment involved in buying or selling a home. She genuinely appreciates getting to see what home means to so many different people.
Charleston Battery names Ben Pirmann as new head coach
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Battery has named Ben Pirmann as its new head coach, the club announced Thursday. Pirmann will be the club’s seventh head coach and lead the team into the 2023 season. “When you have the opportunity to bring someone like Ben into an organization, you take advantage of it,” Club […]
counton2.com
Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup
Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board …. Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves …. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need. 2YH: What to do if your child has lice. Cold weather...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
bcsdschools.net
Dr. Anthony Dixon named BCSD Superintendent
At the regular meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education, board members voted to approve the appointment of Dr. Anthony Dixon as the Superintendent of Berkeley County School District. “Dr. Dixon has extensive and diverse leadership experience, specifically as a proven academic leader who has focused on re-building educational...
abcnews4.com
Charlamagne Tha God to host 9th annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley HS Saturday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the season of giving. Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness are hosting their ninth annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley High School Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 406 W. Main Street, in the student parking...
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
abcnews4.com
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
abcnews4.com
New BCSD Board bans teaching of Critical Race Theory
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A nationwide controversy has made its way to the Lowcountry. On Tuesday night, BCSD Members decided to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in their classrooms with a 6 to 2 vote. Critical Race Theory is an academic framework with different definitions, but it's creating controversy in education.
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25
The 12th annual Celebrate The Season takes place daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. The post Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
thedanielislandnews.com
Signing Day: 5 BE student-athletes sign across 3 sports
The Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse program is more like a lean, mean victory machine with an 82-game winning streak and a string of six state titles to begin the 2023 season. Affable Bishop England coach Jeff Weiner stresses the team concept, but there are times when the...
counton2.com
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a formal alibi defense for the night that his wife and son were fatally shot. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and Paul Murdaugh (22) were found brutally murdered at the family’s Colleton County property...
‘Southern Hospitality’ Leva Explains How Her Restaurants Survived the Pandemic – ‘We Took It Seriously’ [Exclusive]
Leva Bonaparte from Bravo's 'Southern Hospitality' reveals how her group of clubs and restaurants made it through the pandemic and are now thriving today.
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
$5 million grant designed to help South Carolina teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now, the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state of South Carolina last year, which […]
