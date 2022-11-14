The 27th annual Charleston Christmas Show is a musical variety show for the whole family that runs for 2 weeks with new performers and numbers every year. Brad Moranz, the Producer/Host of the Charleston Christmas Special talks about the different types of music found in the show, some of the different performances this year and the Kid’s Free Night (look for it!). This all singing, all talking, all dancing, all music show is all live, and Brad mentions the Charleston Music Hall’s connection with Disney and also the Charleston Christmas Show that goes back to 1995 … and more! Tune in for Podcast Episode 47!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO