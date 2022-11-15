ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Antoine Manning Wants to Look Into Your Soul With Homage Year

For years, Antoine Manning had been ruminating on what the future looked like for him. He saw possibilities in becoming a teacher or police officer, feeling the pressure to choose a more conventional career over the creative aspirations he formed as a kid reading manga with his brother Courtney. Then in 2014, their father passed unexpectedly. It was a pivotal moment for Manning, a realization of sorts. Life is ephemeral, why live it without fulfilling your dream?
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022

Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon

If you’re attending ComplexCon this year (and you totally should) then getting your ‘fit together is essential. But for some, the look doesn’t just stop at the clothes. Makeup is equally important, and if you’re tired of using your old, beat-up palettes, Urban Decay Cosmetics is here to help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More

Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
FUBU Founders Want To Reach a New Generation With Black Fashion Fair Capsule Collection

When Antoine Grégory was younger, he owned a red, white, and blue ombre FUBU tracksuit that he wore all the time. Back then he didn’t know that the brand’s name, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” would be a guiding mantra for him. When he launched Black Fashion Fair in 2020, he felt there wasn’t enough focus on Black designers and brands like FUBU. So he introduced a curated marketplace and a digital library that features Black brands.
Verdy Speaks on Hosting ComplexCon, the Impact of the Festival, and What to Expect This Year

There are few creatives within the world of streetwear who could be considered multi-hyphenate talents. Verdy is one of them. The 34-year-old Japanese designer isn’t simply a graphic artist known for his whimsical cartoon characters like Vick. He’s become one of Japan’s premier cultural tastemakers much like his predecessors NIGO, Jun Takahashi, and Hiroshi Fujiwara, who all blew up Japanese streetwear in Ura Harajuku in the ‘90s.
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT

88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and More

November is jam-packed with new music. This week, Roddy Ricch dropped his latest project, Feed Tha Streets III, featuring the buoyant track “Blue Cheese.” Pharrell and Travis Scott united on “Down In Atlanta,” and Don Toliver is bringing new life to an old classic on his track “Do It Right.” This week’s list also includes new music from Chance the Rapper, Key Glock, Babyface Ray, and many more.
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More

Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Exchange Heated Shots Over Money Claims

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap are going at it on Instagram. On Friday, YoungBoy took to the platform to express his frustration over a fellow artist whom he no longer trusts. Though the rapper didn’t include any names in his initial post, he suggested that the unidentified individual was signed to his Never Broke Again label.
ALABAMA STATE
Digga D Channels The Spirit Of Grime In New “Chief Rhys Freestyle”

Grime’s influence on drill is a topic that’s already been written about pretty extensively. From the literal sound of grimey rhythms employed by producers like Bkay to the more abstract influence of grime’s DIY culture and some MCs’ fondness for reloads, it’s always been there—to a degree—but on Digga D’s new “Chief Rhys Freestyle”, we’ve got one of the most upfront examples of the two coming together.
Jacquees Announces New Album ‘Sincerely for You’ Executive Produced by Future

Jacquees is gearing up to release his next album, Sincerely for You. Due out Dec. 16, the LP will mark the follow-up to his 2019 sophomore album King of R&B, while serving as Jacquees’ first full-length project since 2020’s Exit 68 mixtape. Executive produced by Future, Sincerely for You features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, John P. Kee, and Future.

