Complex
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Antoine Manning Wants to Look Into Your Soul With Homage Year
For years, Antoine Manning had been ruminating on what the future looked like for him. He saw possibilities in becoming a teacher or police officer, feeling the pressure to choose a more conventional career over the creative aspirations he formed as a kid reading manga with his brother Courtney. Then in 2014, their father passed unexpectedly. It was a pivotal moment for Manning, a realization of sorts. Life is ephemeral, why live it without fulfilling your dream?
Complex
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past
Every great brand has its hero piece, an item that immediately comes to mind when you think of the label. For Supreme, it’s the box logo T-shirt. For Ralph Lauren, it’s the polo shirt. Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson’s budding brand No Maintenance is becoming known for its shaggy cardigan.
Complex
The Biggest Style Drops at ComplexCon 2022
Finally, ComplexCon is just days away. While you may be busy plotting out your best fits or scheduling out what panels and performances you should attend, it’s important to also plan out what merch you should cop before anything else. ComplexCon has always been known for releasing some of the biggest drops of the year. This weekend, one should expect nothing less when it comes to the brands featured this year.
Complex
Win an Exclusive Urban Decay Cosmetics Palette at ComplexCon
If you’re attending ComplexCon this year (and you totally should) then getting your ‘fit together is essential. But for some, the look doesn’t just stop at the clothes. Makeup is equally important, and if you’re tired of using your old, beat-up palettes, Urban Decay Cosmetics is here to help.
Complex
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Complex
Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
22 Screenshots Of People Being Hilariously, Confidently Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
Complex
FUBU Founders Want To Reach a New Generation With Black Fashion Fair Capsule Collection
When Antoine Grégory was younger, he owned a red, white, and blue ombre FUBU tracksuit that he wore all the time. Back then he didn’t know that the brand’s name, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” would be a guiding mantra for him. When he launched Black Fashion Fair in 2020, he felt there wasn’t enough focus on Black designers and brands like FUBU. So he introduced a curated marketplace and a digital library that features Black brands.
Complex
Verdy Speaks on Hosting ComplexCon, the Impact of the Festival, and What to Expect This Year
There are few creatives within the world of streetwear who could be considered multi-hyphenate talents. Verdy is one of them. The 34-year-old Japanese designer isn’t simply a graphic artist known for his whimsical cartoon characters like Vick. He’s become one of Japan’s premier cultural tastemakers much like his predecessors NIGO, Jun Takahashi, and Hiroshi Fujiwara, who all blew up Japanese streetwear in Ura Harajuku in the ‘90s.
Complex
‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time’
The first star of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, made his return to that world in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of the kid’s show. He left the Nickelodeon series in 2002, with the show telling viewers that he was going to college—though that wasn’t the case.
Complex
Watch Rich Brian Hit the Driving Range in New Video for “Vivid” f/ SNOT
88rising’s Rich Brian has teamed up with SNOT for his new self-produced track “Vivid.”. The release of the track is accompanied by a golf-themed video, swinging at golf balls that feature a frowny face. The song itself, meanwhile, features a bass-heavy beat that’s anchored by R&B-style guitar licks and dramatic strings. Brian effortlessly switches between his low-pitched, distinctive rapping voice, and more angelic singing vocals.
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Dries Van Noten, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, and More
We know that plenty of you are probably saving your bread for the booths at ComplexCon this weekend. But if you’re not able to make it out to Long Beach, no need to worry. There are still plenty of great drop coming up this week that are worth taking a look at.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and More
November is jam-packed with new music. This week, Roddy Ricch dropped his latest project, Feed Tha Streets III, featuring the buoyant track “Blue Cheese.” Pharrell and Travis Scott united on “Down In Atlanta,” and Don Toliver is bringing new life to an old classic on his track “Do It Right.” This week’s list also includes new music from Chance the Rapper, Key Glock, Babyface Ray, and many more.
Complex
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Exchange Heated Shots Over Money Claims
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap are going at it on Instagram. On Friday, YoungBoy took to the platform to express his frustration over a fellow artist whom he no longer trusts. Though the rapper didn’t include any names in his initial post, he suggested that the unidentified individual was signed to his Never Broke Again label.
Complex
Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift From Guess Since Company ‘Helped Themselves to My Artwork Without Asking’
Banksy isn’t happy with Guess’ latest collaboration. The legendary anonymous graffiti artist had a directive for his followers on Friday, encouraging them—possibly tongue in cheek, possibly not—to visit the Regent Street Guess store in London and steal the brand’s new collection that features his artwork.
Complex
Digga D Channels The Spirit Of Grime In New “Chief Rhys Freestyle”
Grime’s influence on drill is a topic that’s already been written about pretty extensively. From the literal sound of grimey rhythms employed by producers like Bkay to the more abstract influence of grime’s DIY culture and some MCs’ fondness for reloads, it’s always been there—to a degree—but on Digga D’s new “Chief Rhys Freestyle”, we’ve got one of the most upfront examples of the two coming together.
Complex
Jacquees Announces New Album ‘Sincerely for You’ Executive Produced by Future
Jacquees is gearing up to release his next album, Sincerely for You. Due out Dec. 16, the LP will mark the follow-up to his 2019 sophomore album King of R&B, while serving as Jacquees’ first full-length project since 2020’s Exit 68 mixtape. Executive produced by Future, Sincerely for You features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, Tory Lanez, John P. Kee, and Future.
