Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportbeachindy.com
Orangewood Foundation Raises $469K at Ambassador Luncheon at Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach
Orangewood Foundation, a nonprofit that serves nearly 2,000 foster and community youth annually, hosted its 25th annual Ambassador Luncheon on Friday, October 28 at the Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach. The event recognized Orangewood’s individual and collective accomplishments from the past year while honoring the foundation’s “Ambassadors,” the volunteers and...
newportbeachindy.com
Notice of Availability of Draft Local Coastal Program Amendment Related to Accessory Dwelling Units
In accordance with applicable provisions of the Coastal Act and California Code of Regulations, a draft of the Local Coastal Program amendment related to accessory dwelling units is available for public review and inspection at the Planning Division and at all branches of the Newport Beach Public Library for the following amendment to the Implementation Plan of certified Local Coastal Program:
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
sanclementetimes.com
Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Foley, Porter, Levin claim victory in Orange County races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will have a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in memory. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the...
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
thepanthernewspaper.org
Chapman purchases $160 million apartment building, date of student occupancy unknown
Chapman University announced the $160 million acquisition of a new apartment building yesterday to address the lack of housing for upperclassmen students. The Anavia Apartments, which will be known as Chapman Court, is located in Anaheim, two blocks away from the Chapman Grand Apartments at 2045 S. State College Boulevard.
OC-San Diego Train Service Will Be Shut Down Even Longer – Possibly Until February
People hoping to take the train between Orange and San Diego counties are going to have to wait longer – possibly until February – for service to come back. Service has been shut down since late September, after remnants of a hurricane sped up beach erosion that’s been causing a slow-moving landslide.
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
crankyflier.com
Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
Huntington Beach consider allowing marijuana dispensaries
Huntington Beach could soon be opening the doors to the cannabis industry.During Tuesday's city council meeting members voted on whether to lift the city's current ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries and other cannabis businesses. If this moves forward, it would make Huntington Beach only the third city in Orange County to allow stores of this kind. Currently, only Santa Ana and Costa Mesa allow dispensaries. "It will bring new streams of income to help fund city projects, make improvements, generate additional employment," said Army veteran Sal Solo. Solo attended Tuesday's meeting in support of opening dispensaries, saying that cannabis helped him manage his post-traumatic stress disorder. If dispensaries were to open, the city would implement several restrictions. First, the businesses would not be able to operate 1000 feet from all K-12 schools. Additionally, the businesses must be 600 feet from daycares, parks and youth centers. Officials would also prohibit any stores from opening in downtown Huntington Beach or the Sunset Beach area. The city debated the issue for nearly a year and some council members fought back against the idea. The measure still needs to go through one more vote in the spring to be passed.
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
beverlypress.com
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
orangecountytribune.com
Four races still remain close
UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
Comments / 0