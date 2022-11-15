Read full article on original website
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
thecash-book.com
Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal
The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community.
KFVS12
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
KFVS12
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO
Allyson Stortz signs with SEMO softball.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
KFVS12
Missing hunter's body found in Carter County, Mo.
An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County.
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
neareport.com
10 years in prison for man guilty of drug trafficking
A man was found guilty of trafficking kratom this week and sentenced to a decade in prison. A Greene County jury Wednesday found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Price to 10 years in prison.
tbinewsroom.com
Two Indicted in 2021 Murder of Tiptonville Woman
TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictments and arrests of two individuals in connection with the January 2021 murder of Birdie Mae Terry in Tiptonville. On January 10, 2021, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
