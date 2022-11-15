NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. The 2022 men's soccer World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Qatar. For years in the run-up to this tournament, the small Gulf nation has been under intense international scrutiny for its troubling human rights record. Thousands of migrant workers reportedly died during construction of World Cup infrastructure. Human rights groups say workers were often forced to work under unsafe conditions, including in extreme heat. They also point to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and warned that visiting LGBTQ fans and players could face legal trouble in the country. Qatari officials say everyone will be welcome at the World Cup and that they have enacted labor reforms in recent years to improve conditions for migrant workers. Minky Worden is director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. And I asked her what groups like hers would like to see at this point from Qatar and FIFA, soccer's governing body.

1 DAY AGO