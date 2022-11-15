Read full article on original website
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
When you start drawing a map of where people move because of climate change, the arrows can go in a lot of different directions. Take Senegal. For the last several days, we've been telling stories of Senegalese people who are leaving their home country because of climate change. But unpredictable weather patterns across Africa are also sending people to Senegal.
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the US mainland. - 'A clear message' - The launch comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile in what Pyongyang said was a response to Sunday's talks between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the preservation game
Brazil's president-elect says the country is back in the environmental protection game. He made the announcement at this year's U.N. climate conference which he hopes will come to the Amazon in 2025. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Brazil is back - that is, back in the environmental protection game. That was the...
A Russian-made missile explodes in Poland — killing 2 people
Russia pummeled Ukraine with nearly 100 missile strikes yesterday. During that bombardment, an explosion in Poland, just miles from its border with Ukraine, killed two people. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said it was probably not an act of aggression. President Biden, in Indonesia for the G-20 summit, also told reporters the U.S. and its NATO allies are still trying to get answers.
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest
A former prime minister of Pakistan wants back into power. Imran Khan is a populist leader who was voted out of office. And his rejection of that defeat has put pressure on a fragile democracy. When we talked with Imran Khan this week, he referred to an earlier chapter of his celebrity life. He was once a star cricket player and says he showed his attitude then toward fairness.
The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. The 2022 men's soccer World Cup kicks off on Sunday in Qatar. For years in the run-up to this tournament, the small Gulf nation has been under intense international scrutiny for its troubling human rights record. Thousands of migrant workers reportedly died during construction of World Cup infrastructure. Human rights groups say workers were often forced to work under unsafe conditions, including in extreme heat. They also point to the fact that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and warned that visiting LGBTQ fans and players could face legal trouble in the country. Qatari officials say everyone will be welcome at the World Cup and that they have enacted labor reforms in recent years to improve conditions for migrant workers. Minky Worden is director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch. And I asked her what groups like hers would like to see at this point from Qatar and FIFA, soccer's governing body.
NATO investigates a missile strike in Poland that killed 2 people
Joining us now is Joel Rubin, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. Joel, as we get more answers about what initially was thought to be a missile strike in Poland, NATO ambassadors are also condemning yesterday's deadly wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.
We have an update this morning on a missile strike that caused some deaths as well as anxiety around the world. Poland says it believes that a missile that crashed on their territory was friendly fire from Ukraine.
But Ukraine says it doesn't think so. It's a high-stakes dispute. Either way, people were killed. But the question is whether the missile strike was a Russian attack or a Ukrainian mistake. INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre is in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and has been following all this. Hey there,...
Will young voters in Malaysia revive the career of a 97-year-old politician?
Age is an issue in Malaysia's parliamentary election. For older politicians, including the 97-year-old former prime minister who is contesting a seat, their fate may rest with young voters. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Joe Biden will turn 80 years old in a few days. And being the oldest president in U.S....
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
Despite sanctions and calls to ease up, the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests — sometimes using trials and death sentences. The protests are in their third month. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part...
The Dead Sea is drying up because of overexploitation and climate change
The Dead Sea is ancient. The history of its salty, therapeutic waters goes back to the Bible. But this natural wonder is rapidly drying up - even changing the land around it. NPR's Daniel Estrin took to the water recently to explore what's being lost and what it will take to prevent more destruction.
Examining the missile mishap in Poland and the lessons to take away
Stephen Flanagan is with us now to discuss this further. He's a senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former senior director on the National Security Council during the Obama administration. Stephen, welcome. STEPHEN FLANAGAN: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: Good morning. So as we heard, one of the big...
Britain announces big tax rises and spending cuts over the next five years
Economic gloom has settled over the United Kingdom today. As that country's finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled his long-awaited autumn budget, he warned of a tough road ahead. Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: This was never going to be an easy sell for Jeremy Hunt. The U.K....
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv came under sustained Russian missile attacks
We now turn to the view from inside Ukraine. NPR's Greg Myre is in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Good morning, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: Now, you were there yesterday when Kyiv came under sustained Russian missile attacks. Give us a sense of what that was like. MYRE:...
The crucial need for energy storage is key to the future of clean energy
Let's get a picture of a carbon-neutral future. The U.S. is trying to change its electricity sources to produce fewer of the gases that contribute to climate change. The fight over the climate has been a partisan issue, but beyond that, it's simply a practical problem. How do you get power from cleaner sources? In earlier days on this program, we've heard about nuclear power and wind power. The next question is how to store energy from renewable sources, like wind and solar. George Crabtree is the director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research and an expert on batteries.
The Hidden Toll Of Working On Prison Executions
During the past 50 years, more than 1,550 death sentences have been carried out across the U.S. Many of the hundreds of people involved in carrying out those executions say their health has suffered because of their work. NPR's Chiara Eisner and the investigations team spoke with all kinds of...
The missile strike in Poland was potentially a stray Ukrainian missile
Initial investigations suggest the missile strike in Poland was not a deliberate attack but potentially a stray Ukrainian missile. Both Poland and NATO now say that a Ukrainian air defense missile likely caused an explosion just inside Poland's border with Ukraine yesterday. The explosion had killed two people. But both parties were quick to emphasize that Ukraine was only trying to defend itself and that Russia was ultimately at fault. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from the Polish capital of Warsaw. Hi, Rob.
