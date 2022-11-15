The Palm Springs area has long been an escape for those looking to get out of the bustle of Los Angeles. Whether retreating to the heat for peace and wellness or the electricity of Coachella, it’s often appealing to stars especially. Entertainment legends like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Walt Disney owned homes there way back when and now you can follow in their footsteps in a reimagined 1951 midcentury modern. Built in the Sinatra era, this architectural style is exactly what the area is famous for and the home is for sale for $2.695 million.

