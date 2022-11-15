ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

cottagesgardens.com

Tour a Revamped Circa-1951 Midcentury Modern in Palm Desert Priced at $2.7M

The Palm Springs area has long been an escape for those looking to get out of the bustle of Los Angeles. Whether retreating to the heat for peace and wellness or the electricity of Coachella, it’s often appealing to stars especially. Entertainment legends like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Walt Disney owned homes there way back when and now you can follow in their footsteps in a reimagined 1951 midcentury modern. Built in the Sinatra era, this architectural style is exactly what the area is famous for and the home is for sale for $2.695 million.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin

American Airlines launched its new season service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas on Thursday. American’s new seasonal service will operate daily Nov. 17 – 29 and Dec. 15, 2022 – May 4, 2023, providing Coachella Valley residents with a great way visit Austin and Central Texas. “American is excited to provide nonstop access from The post American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cityofmenifee.us

Support Small Business Saturday at Menifee's "Shop the Block" Pop-up Event

The City of Menifee is partnering with local business Made Local to present “Shop the Block”, a Small Business Saturday pop-up event featuring many favorite local businesses. The event will be held at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors lined up and down the block.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs airport expects record Thanksgiving passengers

Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport today said they expect record passenger numbers during Thanksgiving week, and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. "We're planning for a very busy Thanksgiving weekend and tourist season," said Harry Barret, executive director of aviation at the airport. "We had our busiest The post Palm Springs airport expects record Thanksgiving passengers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA

Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush

Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means a big holiday travel rush is fast approaching. Travelers arriving and leaving the Palm Springs International Airport are moving steadily through check-in and baggage claim. First-time visitor Alyssa Bungo came to Palm Springs for a girls trip. She tells us it was smooth sailing for them after The post Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution

You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Beam Signing At New LGBTQ+ Retirement Property

New Living Out Retirement Property in Palm Springs. Opens Springs 2023 Photo from Rogers and Cowan PMK Los Angeles, CA. Living Out Palm Springs, the elegant LGBTQ+ active adult retirement community celebrates a major milestone on Tuesday November 15th 2022 at 10:30 am with a “Beam Signing” ceremony celebrating the placement of the building’s final structural beam.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed

The Cities of Indio and La Quinta are set to fix the bumpy intersection at Jefferson Street and Highway 111. The intersection is filled with potholes, dips, and bumps. "We always have to be careful, we will always have to slow down," said Luc Pelletier, an Indio resident. "Because there's just so much of so The post A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works

City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now

Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
ESCONDIDO, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ukenreport.com

Assistant City Manager Sought in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY — About a year after Katherine Fuentes was hired as this city’s first assistant city manager, she has departed. Fuentes, who was out on maternity leave earlier this year, has decided to focus full time on motherhood for a while after welcoming her newborn into the world, Ryan Hunt, communications and events manager said. Her last day with the city was Oct. 28.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home

Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants

A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
HEMET, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam

(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands

The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results

The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

