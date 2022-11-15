Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a Revamped Circa-1951 Midcentury Modern in Palm Desert Priced at $2.7M
The Palm Springs area has long been an escape for those looking to get out of the bustle of Los Angeles. Whether retreating to the heat for peace and wellness or the electricity of Coachella, it’s often appealing to stars especially. Entertainment legends like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Walt Disney owned homes there way back when and now you can follow in their footsteps in a reimagined 1951 midcentury modern. Built in the Sinatra era, this architectural style is exactly what the area is famous for and the home is for sale for $2.695 million.
American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin
American Airlines launched its new season service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas on Thursday. American’s new seasonal service will operate daily Nov. 17 – 29 and Dec. 15, 2022 – May 4, 2023, providing Coachella Valley residents with a great way visit Austin and Central Texas. “American is excited to provide nonstop access from The post American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin appeared first on KESQ.
cityofmenifee.us
Support Small Business Saturday at Menifee's "Shop the Block" Pop-up Event
The City of Menifee is partnering with local business Made Local to present “Shop the Block”, a Small Business Saturday pop-up event featuring many favorite local businesses. The event will be held at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.) on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors lined up and down the block.
Palm Springs airport expects record Thanksgiving passengers
Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport today said they expect record passenger numbers during Thanksgiving week, and encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to catch their flights. "We're planning for a very busy Thanksgiving weekend and tourist season," said Harry Barret, executive director of aviation at the airport. "We had our busiest The post Palm Springs airport expects record Thanksgiving passengers appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush
Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means a big holiday travel rush is fast approaching. Travelers arriving and leaving the Palm Springs International Airport are moving steadily through check-in and baggage claim. First-time visitor Alyssa Bungo came to Palm Springs for a girls trip. She tells us it was smooth sailing for them after The post Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush appeared first on KESQ.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Beam Signing At New LGBTQ+ Retirement Property
New Living Out Retirement Property in Palm Springs. Opens Springs 2023 Photo from Rogers and Cowan PMK Los Angeles, CA. Living Out Palm Springs, the elegant LGBTQ+ active adult retirement community celebrates a major milestone on Tuesday November 15th 2022 at 10:30 am with a “Beam Signing” ceremony celebrating the placement of the building’s final structural beam.
A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed
The Cities of Indio and La Quinta are set to fix the bumpy intersection at Jefferson Street and Highway 111. The intersection is filled with potholes, dips, and bumps. "We always have to be careful, we will always have to slow down," said Luc Pelletier, an Indio resident. "Because there's just so much of so The post A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Election Roundup: Where the Races Stand Now
Stay informed on what’s happening in North County. Get the latest local news and updates from Voice of San Diego reporter Tigist Layne straight to your inbox. Thousands of ballots still need to be counted, but the results of last week’s election on North County are beginning to come into focus.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
ukenreport.com
Assistant City Manager Sought in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY — About a year after Katherine Fuentes was hired as this city’s first assistant city manager, she has departed. Fuentes, who was out on maternity leave earlier this year, has decided to focus full time on motherhood for a while after welcoming her newborn into the world, Ryan Hunt, communications and events manager said. Her last day with the city was Oct. 28.
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
mynewsla.com
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants
A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam
(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8.
disneydining.com
Community Rallies After Disney Cast Member and Her Father are Killed by Drunk Driver
The lives of a Disney Parks Cast Member and her father were taken at the hands of a drunk driver on Sunday evening. And as their community begins to process its enormous loss, some have stepped up to begin a memorial fund to ease the financial burden on those left behind.
Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands
The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results
The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
