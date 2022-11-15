ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Cyril McQueen, 87; service Nov. 21

MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness. He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.
NEW BERN, NC
Sandra DeFelice, 60; service Nov. 21

Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC, passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Sandra was a...
NEWPORT, NC
Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
SWANSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Retired officer living his saltwater dream

It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
BEAUFORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18

Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
List of holiday events in Carteret County

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Bruce Parrott, 74; no service

Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
NEWPORT, NC
Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
James Byrd, 75; service Nov. 20

James “Jimmy” Byrd, 75, of Crab Point, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, surrounded by family. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 20th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Yvette Bannen, 87; private service

Yvette Marcoux Bannen, 87, Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, for 27 years and in Morehead City for two years until 2021, died on November 9, 2022. Yvette was born on January 15, 1935, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the only child of Maurice and Germaine (Gagne) Marcoux. She graduated from St. Bernard High School in Fitchburg and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and worked in the medical field.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant

BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The North Carolina Education Lottery says Bridget White, of Oriental, bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After taxes, she took home $142,021.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?

As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s annual WinterFest coming up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — WinterFest is back in Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park. The festival includes three days of free holiday fun and unique gift finds at their Artisan Market which will be there on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, December 3, there is much to do. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and will be […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Thanksgiving Day races on deck throughout county

CARTERET COUNTY — A trio of Thanksgiving Day races are slated for Thursday, Nov. 24. The 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot will be a free event hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Committee in support of the Kayak for the Warriors Angel Tree. Online registration...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

