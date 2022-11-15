Read full article on original website
Crawford County Avalanche
Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday
Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Crawford County Avalanche
Wallace Knapp
Wally is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Margaret, and their 3 children: Oldest son Adam Knapp and his wife Kerri, of San Ramon, California; Lindsey Knapp, daughter, of Roscommon, Michigan; Youngest son Tyler and his wife Gina, and their children, (grandson, Eli James and granddaughter, Alison Ann Marie) of Middleville, Michigan.
WNEM
Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon. We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.
abc12.com
Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County
A Do Not Eat Advisory continues for deer and other wildlife taken within 3 miles of Clark's Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County. Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a Do Not Eat...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
New Airline Comes to Cherry Capital Airport
More options are coming for those who those fly in and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. TVC announced on Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport starting next summer. This will be a seasonal service, with flights from June through September on Mondays and Fridays.
Traverse City Woman Sentenced for Her Role In Fatal Overdose
A Traverse City woman has been sentenced for delivering drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Wanna Durham will spend up to 40 years in prison for delivering meth to the victim. Back in February, Traverse City Police and the Traverse Narcotics Team were called to a fatal drug overdose at a local business.
