Crawford County Avalanche
Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday
Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
Up North Voice
City of West Branch snow policy set
The City of West Branch has posted their city snow policy to help people get around safely this winter:. Keep sidewalks free of snow and ice. City crews will clean sidewalks occasionally when large quantities fall (5” and more), but property owners remain responsible until city crews clear them.
Firefighter Injured in Downtown Petoskey House Fire
UPDATE 11/15/22 11:00 a.m. A firefighter was reportedly injured while working to put out the flames. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. We’re learning about an early morning house fire in downtown Petoskey. A neighbor who lives three doors down from where the fire happened says it started...
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss
UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
Crawford County Avalanche
Wallace Knapp
Wally is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Margaret, and their 3 children: Oldest son Adam Knapp and his wife Kerri, of San Ramon, California; Lindsey Knapp, daughter, of Roscommon, Michigan; Youngest son Tyler and his wife Gina, and their children, (grandson, Eli James and granddaughter, Alison Ann Marie) of Middleville, Michigan.
abc12.com
Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County
A Do Not Eat Advisory continues for deer and other wildlife taken within 3 miles of Clark's Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County. Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a Do Not Eat...
WNEM
Lake-effect snow continues tonight, squalls possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has become more scattered today, but still continues this evening, and it won’t be leaving the area anytime soon. We’ll have snow in the forecast for at least the next few days and while it won’t be a constant thing, additional snowfall accumulations are likely and if you have any travel plans to West Michigan this week, you may want to keep informed of the forecast for your destination, as lake-effect snow will be much heavier on the west side of the state.
Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times
CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
UpNorthLive.com
19-year-old dead after crash in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car on M-18 in Markey Township Tuesday afternoon. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling south on M-18 just north of Russell Lake Road. Deputies said they believe she passed two cars...
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
New Airline Comes to Cherry Capital Airport
More options are coming for those who those fly in and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. TVC announced on Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport starting next summer. This will be a seasonal service, with flights from June through September on Mondays and Fridays.
