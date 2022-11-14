Read full article on original website
CNET
Why You Shouldn't Rinse With Water After Brushing Your Teeth
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's an old habit that you should start skipping from now on: rinsing your teeth with water after brushing. I used to rinse after brushing my teeth -- and even went back over them with a wet toothbrush -- to remove any remnants of toothpaste left in my mouth. But then I found out from a dentist's TikTok video that doing this isn't the most effective method.
2 Scalp Oils Experts Swear By For Hair Loss
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
I’m 41 & have no wrinkles… my five hacks will keep your skin youthful without Botox
FOR many, Botox is the first word to come to mind when they think of youthful complexion. But according to one woman, there's no need to fork out hundreds on these expensive treatments, as the answer is more simple, natural - and less costly. The YouTuber, Rawsome Living, who follows...
This Is The Best Serum To Build Skin Strength And Elasticity, According To Beauty Experts
You may have long ago realized that serums are a bit like magical elixirs that can deliver potent ingredients to your skin and help with a variety of your skin concerns, from dryness to dark spots. Serums, which are applied after cleanser and before moisturizer (and sunscreen during the day), tend to hone in on one or two ingredients to boost the skin’s barrier and, in some cases, build collagen and elastin that make your skin stronger and more resistant to outside elements such as pollution and UV rays. But because of the explosion of products on the market, it’s more important than ever to read ingredient lists and shop according to effective ingredients. Dr. Simran Sethi, CEO/Founder of skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, offers insight on the best serum to build strength and elasticity.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Refinery29
Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?
Online forums wield great power. Places like /r/SkincareAddiction and MakeupAlley made The Ordinary into a smash hit, popularised techniques like double cleansing and helped spread the gospel of Korean skincare. They also give you a space to do very important things, like rate the Hollywood Chrises in order of hotness (Messina is number one, don’t @ me). However, for all the genuinely insightful and useful tips they can bring, they also have the power to make mountains out of molehills and turn very uncommon or largely unproblematic conditions or ingredients into a huge panic. And so: fungal acne.
Snag the Anti-Wrinkle Hand Cream Derms Love for Mature Skin on Sale Now
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
jguru.com
How Much Does It Cost To Get A Full Mouth Dental Implants
Dental implants are the best option for most people to replace missing, diseased, or damaged teeth. However, the price range demanded by this gold standard of tooth replacement can come as a bit of a sticker shock. This article will discuss all the essential details and information about full-mouth dental...
Greatist
Inner Thigh Blackheads: Causes, Treatments, and When to See a Doctor
Blackheads on the inner thigh are common and nothing to be ashamed of. They can often be treated with the same methods as facial blackheads. However, if a condition called hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is to blame, you may need to talk to a doctor. Blackheads on your nose are bad...
Is ‘Mouth Taping' the Secret to a Good Night's Sleep?
If you want quality shut-eye, consider taping your mouth shut? At least that’s what some popular wellness influencers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, are claiming on social media. But medical experts say this is a trend that comes with some life-threatening drawbacks. Busy mom of three Chance Culp told TODAY in...
wehavekids.com
Baby Grinding Teeth: 5 Easy Remedies to Relieve Bruxism
I enjoy writing about health and wellness topics and offering tips on home remedy solutions. Teeth grinding, also known as bruxism, is frequently linked to anxiety or stress. As babies and toddlers go through the teething stages, bruxism is fairly common. According to the Sleep Foundation, between 6 and 50% of young children grind their teeth at night. It usually goes away as they age. As a parent, you can relieve bruxism in your baby by following these simple and effective home remedies.
cohaitungchi.com
Do Facial Rollers Really Do Anything?
Why is everyone swearing by these things? First, jade rollers just feel good. The jade stone is naturally cool, and the roller makes it easy to apply gentle pressure all over the face. You can even store it in the fridge for an extra amped cool factor. It’s also a...
petpress.net
Answered: How to Get Rid of Stinky Dog Breath
We all love our dogs, but sometimes their breath can be less than pleasant. This is often caused by poor oral hygiene, and it can be a real nuisance for both you and your furry friend. So how to get rid of stinky dog breath?. Petpress has come up with...
petpress.net
6 Tips on How to Brush Dog’s Teeth: A Steps-by-Step Guide
Brushing your dog’s teeth is an important part of its overall health and well-being. Regular brushing not only helps keep your dog’s teeth clean and healthy but also prevents the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can lead to a variety of dental problems. If you are new...
wdfxfox34.com
How Many Units of Botox Do You Need for Your Forehead?
Originally Posted On: https://drphillipsdentalspa.com/how-many-units-of-botox-do-you-need-for-your-forehead. Are you planning on getting Botox in your forehead? Then you probably want to know how many units of Botox for forehead is appropriate. Read here to find out. Wrinkles start forming as early as the age of 25, but that doesn’t mean you have to...
getnews.info
SmileGizmo launches best way to clean your toothbrush, mouthguard and dentures
There are many ways to clean your mouthguard, including using a toothbrush, dentures, and mouthwash. All of these methods are effective in removing bacteria and fungi from the mouthguard, but they are not as efficient as our SmileGizmo. Smilegizmo is the only one that can be used on a daily...
topdogtips.com
Can Dogs Get Cavities?
DID YOU KNOW that just like humans, dogs go through two sets of teeth in their lifetime?. Just as we had baby teeth when we were babies, they also have puppy teeth that are later replaced with adult teeth. Plus, they have more teeth than humans! While we have 32...
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
