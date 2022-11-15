ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

Manchin Seeks To Raise Awareness Of State’s 9,500 Homeless Students

There are more than 9,500 students experiencing homelessness in West Virginia. Last school year, one in every four kids in Clay County was homeless, making it the highest rate in the state, according to data from the state education department. These are kids who, under the federal definition, lack a...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
West Virginia Turnpike Travel Plazas To Be Updated

The West Virginia Parkways Authority will spend $152 million over the next three years to revamp the West Virginia Turnpike’s travel plazas. In announcing the project on Friday, Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said it was past time for the plazas to reflect the changes happening in the state.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Expert Says Rather Than Save Coal Plant, Help Community Move On

In Public Service Commission (PSC) testimony this week, the state’s consumer advocate suggests buying a struggling northern West Virginia power plant. But is it a good deal for ratepayers?. David Schlissel is director of resource planning analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said the...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Company Invests In Extracting Rare Earth Minerals From Coal Waste

A company is making a big financial investment to find new uses for the state’s coal mining waste. Gov. Jim Justice was in Wyoming County Thursday afternoon to announce Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies will invest $60 million in the county to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

