ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic. “It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said. Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn’t stop the low scoring. Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO