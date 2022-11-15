Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GolfWRX
‘Not very happy with that article’ – Nelly Korda hits out at interview involving current coach
LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda reclaimed her spot as the number one player in the world last week after a win at the Pelican Championship. It has been an up and down season for Korda, who had been struggling with some health issues which led to inconsistent play. After the...
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Speaks After Shocking Tournament of Champions Loss
It was quite a shock to see Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio lose on the beloved game show during its Tournament of Champions. Amodio had been pretty quiet afterward but he’s now speaking out. Heck, even longtime fans of the show and of Amodio just didn’t understand what happened with the 38-time winner. Amodio was going up against Sam Buttrey and John Focht. Our buddy Ken Jennings has been overseeing the Tournament of Champions event. It features 21 champs from the show’s past year. Right now, the competition finds itself in the semifinal round. Amodio was given a free pass to this round along with Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach, The Sun reports.
golfmagic.com
Pro "done with Europe" and "lying to players" as he denies sexism accusations
Three-time European Tour winner Scott Hend says he's "done" with Europe, politics and lying to players as he denied being sexist for not wanting to play in the Australian Open. Hend was accused of being "sexist elitist" after confirming he wouldn't be participating in the golf tournament where male and...
GolfWRX
Tour pro denies ‘sexist-elitist’ accusations after refusing to play combined mens and women’s Australian Open
Australian pro golfer Scott Hend has never been afraid of making his feeling know. The 49-year-old winner of ten Asian Tour events is a firm believer in the freedom to play wherever a player wants, saying in July that if the LIV tour held qualifying stages, he would unquestionably sign up.
tennisuptodate.com
Roddick on Djokovic: "I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak is the best player in the world"
Despite not finishing the year as the top player in the world, Djokovic is still going to finish it on a high note with some good performances at the ATP Finals. The Serbian is still in contention to win the event as he plays Andrey Rublev today. Djokovic is still widely considered the best player in the world and Roddick agrees with that. Talking to the Tennis Channel, Roddick said:
Golf Digest
What Jimmy Dunne, golf's ultimate power broker, is doing on the PGA Tour Policy Board
This uncomfortable and interesting year in professional golf just got more interesting. On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour announced a move that had been months in the making: The golf impresario Jimmy Dunne, the ultimate elite-golf clubby insider with the disarmingly candid demeanor of an old-school New York City cab driver, will be joining the PGA Tour policy board in the new year as an independent director. As boilerplate press releases go, the announcement had more news value than most.
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Will LPGA players be able to say no to a LIV women's golf league? Some are sending out warning signals
NAPLES, Fla. — Billions of dollars in startup money. $20 million purses. $4 million winners’ checks. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed it would spare nothing to make sure its controversial LIV Golf Series got a foothold. Now the focus shifts to a possible women’s LIV Golf...
Golf Digest
Ski caps in frigid Georgia, another rendition of Hammer time and a rookie stays on a roll
Ski caps and sweaters and hoodies and mittens … these are a few of my favorite things. At a November football game, sure. Bring it on. But at a golf tournament? In Georgia?. Wind, clouds and chilly air enveloped usually idyllic St. Simons Island, Ga., on Thursday in the first round of the RSM Classic, sending the 155 players in the final event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule burrowing into their cold-weather gear.
Texas exes Hammer, Hossler off to good start at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Cole Hammer would have been happy with pars in the cold and wind off Sea Island. He wound up with more birdies than he imagined Thursday for an 8-under 64 and the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic. “It was really cool looking at the top (of the leaderboard) and seeing my last name there,” Hammer said. Cool applied more literally to the field, with temperatures in the 50s and feeling even colder with the wind off the ocean. This was a day for wool caps, layers of long sleeves and mittens. As usual at this tournament, that didn’t stop the low scoring. Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May, shared the low score with another Longhorn alum, Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course, which played about two shots more difficult to par.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Finals: Complete Guide & Who Will Win
After four weeks of shocks and drama, including the eliminations of super-champs Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, the best of 7 games finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions starts today, Monday, November 14. It’s an all California contest as Amy Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey battle it out...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023, an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.And in the eyes of LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, that's a good start.The LPGA's 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced Friday while unveiling the schedule. But reaching nine digits in total purse for the first time hardly means that the tour has reached...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: A bunker experiment
Based on my observations and feedback from recreational golfers of all skill levels, I believe one of the most puzzling and challenging of all shots for most golfers is the greenside bunker “explosion” shot. Far too many times, the result is either making a swing that is way too steep and plows the clubhead into the sand, or it’s the exact opposite – catching the ball right “in the forehead” and skulling it across the green into who-knows-what kind of new trouble. In either case, the end result is a blow-up hole that puts a double bogey or worse on the card.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
