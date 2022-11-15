ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Maya Devi

Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video

The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
HOT 97

Social Media Reacts To Mariah Carey And Lil Durk Spotted At Dinner Together

New collab? Mariah Carey and Lil Durk were spotted at dinner together. A video surfaced online of Durk, Mariah and Shirin Amiri, who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. At the table, the four of them were seen taking pictures and eating together. Seemingly an interested link up as Mariah and Durk don’t have any musical history together.

