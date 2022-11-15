ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Scouting report preview: Illinois' personnel and strengths, and keys for Michigan in matchup

The No. 3 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday afternoon, when the 10-0 Wolverines host an upstart Illinois team in their final home game of the season (Noon, ABC). The Fighting Illini (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) bring an intriguing blend of playmaking ability and physicality to Saturday's matchup, and line up on paper as one of the Wolverines' tougher opponents of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday’s practice

After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Evan Hart Signs With UK

Mercer County’s own Evan Hart signed with the University of Kentucky Wildcats to continue his baseball career Friday, Nov. 11. The junior left-handed pitcher has controlled the bump for the Titans the past two seasons while also exelling on both his travel baseball teams. Hart is headed into his senior season as the highest rankwed player in the state according to Prep Baseball Report.
247Sports

247Sports

