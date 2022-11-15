Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed, P Bryce Baringer invited to Senior Bowl
What could’ve happened a year ago is happening for real now for Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed. Reed, along with MSU punter Bryce Baringer, have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, MSU announced Wednesday. Considered the premier college all-star game for senior NFL Draft prospects, the 2023 Senior Bowl...
Scouting report preview: Illinois' personnel and strengths, and keys for Michigan in matchup
The No. 3 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday afternoon, when the 10-0 Wolverines host an upstart Illinois team in their final home game of the season (Noon, ABC). The Fighting Illini (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) bring an intriguing blend of playmaking ability and physicality to Saturday's matchup, and line up on paper as one of the Wolverines' tougher opponents of the season.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday’s practice
After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
