Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Gators snap Tallahassee losing streak in comeback win

It seemed like no matter what Florida tried in the first half of its road game at Florida State on Friday night, it didn’t work. The Gators drove to the basket and passed into the post but missed 11 layups. When they attempted to score from beyond the arc, they couldn’t, missing 11 of 12 3-pointers. Defensively, Florida was picked apart, surrendering 43 points on a near 50 percent shooting performance from a Seminoles team that has otherwise underwhelmed in the early stages of its campaign.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette

FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House on Wednesday and the reaction from local Republicans and Democrats in Leon County is that “it’s time to move on.”. The very words of political commentator and radio host Ed Moore who...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

