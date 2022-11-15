Read full article on original website
Grad-transfer OL Joshua Braun discusses unofficial visit to Florida State
Braun was in Tallahassee on Tuesday for his first visit since entering the transfer portal on November 11.
Live Gameday Updates: FSU vs. Louisiana - Pregame Observations
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 19 Florida State hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Ragin' Cajuns can be seen on RSN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here. FSU is...
247Sports
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
Photo Gallery: Recruits make their way to Legacy Walk before FSU vs. Louisiana
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Louisiana on Saturday. Here is a look at recruits making their way to the Legacy Walk before the game:
Gators snap Tallahassee losing streak in comeback win
It seemed like no matter what Florida tried in the first half of its road game at Florida State on Friday night, it didn’t work. The Gators drove to the basket and passed into the post but missed 11 layups. When they attempted to score from beyond the arc, they couldn’t, missing 11 of 12 3-pointers. Defensively, Florida was picked apart, surrendering 43 points on a near 50 percent shooting performance from a Seminoles team that has otherwise underwhelmed in the early stages of its campaign.
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette
FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. FSU...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association is calling for removal of a member of the city of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board. In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said CPRB member Taylor Biro brought a coffee...
WCTV
Local parties react to Trump 2024 presidential run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House on Wednesday and the reaction from local Republicans and Democrats in Leon County is that “it’s time to move on.”. The very words of political commentator and radio host Ed Moore who...
WCTV
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
247Sports
