ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Best Pixel 7 Cases You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Pixel 7 is a durable phone, but you can never trust those glass sandwiches when it comes to taking a tumble off your kitchen counter or your desk at work. So, let's put your Pixel 7 into a case to keep it safe from everything from small scratches to catastrophes.
SlashGear

Acer Turns To AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs For Its Latest Aspire 3 Laptop Refresh

AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.
SlashGear

The Easiest Ways To Fix A PS5 That Won't Connect To Wi-Fi

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most widely-desired items on wish lists ahead of the holiday shopping season. Despite being in a headlock with Microsoft's Xbox Series X amidst the global chip shortage, the almost equally powerful PS5 is a strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade to the next generation of gaming. Granted, Sony's console doesn't offer the day-one Xbox Game Studios releases included in Xbox Game Pass, but when we reviewed the PS5's DualSense controller back in November 2020, we made a note of its exemplary haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speaker functionality. All of these make the PlayStation 5 a fantastic system for playing multiplayer games like "Fortnite" and "Deathloop" given their deep integration of such features.
CBS News

Best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Gaming on a TV can offer a better view and more immersive experience for both console and PC gamers. However,...
SlashGear

Target Previews A Week Of Black Friday 2022 Deals With TVs, Appliances, And Accessories

Target is not the first establishment that comes to mind when tech enthusiasts think of places to shop for gadgets, especially on Black Friday eve. However, with its 2022 Black Friday Week Sale, the American big-box retailer is seemingly wanting to change this long-held perception. The company recently shared details about its Black Friday weeklong sale, set to commence on Monday, November 20 — lasting until November 26.
SlashGear

33% Of People Don't Shut Down Their Computer At Night - Here's Why They Should

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 92% of U.S. households have a computer. Beyond that, most people replace their computers after three to eight years (via HP). If your desktop PC or laptop needs a replacement, you will probably experience overheating and poor performance issues. However, just because your computer is slow, it doesn't mean that you need to replace it — you could find the cause of the problem and fix it. Sometimes it can be because your operating system needs an update or you have too many programs running in the background, especially if you're using Windows.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy