Waukesha, WI

Waukesha parade attack victims testify at Darrell Brooks' sentencing; "I feel gutted and broken"

 1 day ago

Sentencing hearing for driver in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

Nearly a year after their lives were shattered when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones killed unleashed raw emotions and anger in court Tuesday as they begged the judge to put the driver away for life.

Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, 2021. Six people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy who was marching with his baseball team and three members of a group known as the Dancing Grannies. Scores of others were injured.

A jury convicted Brooks last month of 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Tuesday's sentencing hearing marked the first time victims and survivors could address Brooks, who rolled his eyes at some of their comments.

"I feel gutted and broken. It hurts to breathe sometimes," said Sheri Sparks, the mother of Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old who was killed. "My mama's soul aches for him." She said that Brooks "violently ripped Jackson from our lives."

Aaron Sparks, the father of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks who was killed in the parade, tears up as his wife, Sheri Sparks reads a victim statement during Darrell Brooks' sentencing in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at the sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

One by one, Sparks and others recounted the horrors of the crash. They talked about having nightmares and reliving the screams of mothers searching for their children. They described painful injuries, surgeries, survivor's guilt and depression. More than one parent said Brooks ran over children like "speed bumps"; multiple people said he was"evil."

Aliesha Kulich, 18, is the daughter of Jane Kulich, who was among the killed. She described looking for her mother in an emergency room and seeing children bleeding and screaming in the waiting room. She said Brooks' conviction "doesn't do crap for me" and won't bring back her mother, who never saw her go to prom or graduate, and won't see her get married.

"I've never felt so alone," Aliesha Kulich said through tears. "I never thought I'd be capable of feeling this much pain in my life."

Nearly everyone asked Judge Jennifer Dorow to give Brooks the maximum penalty when she sentences him Wednesday.

"All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow," said Chris Owen, son of Leanna Owen, one of the Dancing Grannies who was killed.

Assistant Waukesha District Attorney Lesli Boese listens to victim statements read during Darrell Brooks' sentencing in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at the sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brooks, 40, almost certainly will spend the rest of his life in prison, since each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Legal experts said they expect the sentences will be consecutive, with no chance of parole.

The crash left deep scars across southeastern Wisconsin. Several witnesses wept on the stand during Brooks' trial as they described how the SUV barreled through the crowd, sending bodies flying through the air. Someone in the gallery yelled, "Burn in hell," as Dorow read the guilty verdicts last month.

Brooks chose to represent himself during his trial . His interactions with victim witnesses were tense, but he generally treated them respectfully, and they kept their answers short.

On Tuesday, Brooks was handcuffed as he sat at the defense table, wearing an orange T-shirt and face mask. At times he shook his head, or looked down with his hands clasped. He was briefly removed from the courtroom after interrupting the judge but then allowed back in.

Sparks talked about how her boys were marching in the parade with their baseball team, the Waukesha Blazers.

After the red SUV plowed through the crowd, she ran toward her boys. She saw Jackson in the arms of a police officer who was running to get him medical attention. She found Tucker, 12, under a blanket — first identifying him by his shoes.

Both boys had traumatic head and brain injuries. Sparks told the judge it was "gut wrenching" to have to tell Tucker that his brother was not going to make it, saying the older boy blamed himself and felt he should've "done more to protect his little brother."

Bill Mitchell, who was injured marching with a group with the Catholic Community of Waukesha, reads a statement during Darrell Brooks' sentencing in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at the sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Jessica Gonzalez, who was at the parade with her children, tearfully told the court her family was unharmed physically but is emotionally and mentally scarred. Her son was on Jackson Sparks' baseball team, and when she saw the SUV, she ran toward the team, screaming for her son.

"I found Jackson first," she said, as she cried. "I saw his little body in his Blazers jersey. His eyes looking up. Looking nowhere. I knew he was hurt badly."

She said she heard children crying "Mom!" from many directions, and finally found her son, who was unharmed. Her daughter was also not physically hurt, but "the pain and terror continued." Gonzalez said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder that has forced her to quit her job as a teacher.

"The toll this event has taken on everyone, physical or not, is tremendous," she said.

Brooks told the judge this month that nine people will speak on his behalf, including his mother.

Darrell Brooks puts his head in his hands as Sheri Sparks, mother of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks who was killed in the parade, reads a victim statement during Brooks' sentencing in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at the sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The monthlong trial was punctuated by erratic outbursts from Brooks , who refused to answer to his own name, frequently interrupted Dorow and often refused to stop talking. The judge often had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could participate via video but she could mute his microphone.

After he was removed from the main courtroom during jury selection, he removed his shirt , sat on the defense table bare-chested and stuck down his pants a sign he'd been given to signal objections. Later in the trial, he built a small fort out of boxes of legal documents and hid behind it so the camera couldn't pick up his face.

Tuesday's hearing was paused for more than an hour after the judge took an abrupt, unexplained break. The sheriff later released a statement saying that an unknown caller had threatened a mass shooting. Security at the courthouse was increased.

