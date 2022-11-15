Read full article on original website
A Carnival of Snackery
As celebrity memoirs go, A Carnival of Snackery is aptly titled. It’s an untidy buffet of snippets from David Sedaris’ life as he rose to fame following the publication of his bestselling Me Talk Pretty One Day in 2000. In this latest collection of journal entries, we follow the author on his peripatetic tours around the world to publicize his work. The pace is lightning-fast: One day, he’s strolling down a Paris street; the next, he’s complaining in New Jersey after a book-signing.
Jefferson Cowie in Conversation with Nicole Hemmer
A prize-winning historian chronicles a sinister idea of freedom: white Americans’ freedom to oppress others and their fight against the government that got in their way. Jefferson Cowie holds the James G. Stahlman chair in history at Vanderbilt University. He is the author of three books, including Stayin’ Alive: The 1970s and the Last Days of the Working Class, and his work has appeared in numerous outlets including Time, the New York Times, Foreign Affairs, and Politico. He lives in Nashville.
Our Week in Reviews: 11/19/22
A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. The Old Place: A Novel by Bobby Finger (G.P. Putnam’s Sons). Reviewed by Carr Harkrader. “More widely read than haikus but written with the same degree of provocative conciseness, obituaries are the lifeblood of hometown papers, and The Old Place, the debut novel from journalist/podcaster Bobby Finger, is nothing if not aware of small-town mores. If you don’t appreciate discussions of potato salad recipes, emotional breakdowns in the Cracker Barrel by the highway offramp, or the social implications of installing an inground pool, this book may not be for you. But if you get a tingle from phrases like ‘traumatic mayonnaise-based memory’? Pour a glass of Yellow Tail and settle in.”
