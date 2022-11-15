"Didn’t even had an idea or something in my head before, just came natural" - Rublev on anti-war message after Medvedev win

Read full article on original website
“It’s a shame I feel like I’m a better player” - Tsitsipas aims dig at Rublev after ATP Finals loss
Stefanos Tsitsipas got beaten by Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals which left him devastated as he made some curious comments after the math. Tsitsipas was favoured in the match because he had some success against Rublev over the years and it looked good early on. The Greek player took the first set 6-3 but then got outplayed by Rublev leaving him devastated about falling up short.
"Even if he had taken the number 1 from me, I would have been happy" - Alcaraz on edging Nadal to Year End World No.1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz was happy to finish ahead of Nadal and claim his first year-end no. 1 rank but he would have been content with giving it to Nadal as well. While Alcaraz grew up idolizing Federer and calling him his favourite player he has tremendous respect for Nadal as a player and as an icon of Spanish tennis. Alcaraz defeated him earlier this year in Madrid which was a huge moment for him but he was able to edge him out in the battle for the No. 1 spot as well despite winning one less grand slam this year.
Told myself that my luck has passed, that I would never succeed again" - Caroline Garcia reflects on remarkable comeback season ending with WTA Finals triumph
Caroline Garcia broke out for the first time several years ago and she was pretty certain that it would not happen again. It didn't look very promising early on this year either as she started the year with a 7-8 record and a foot injury that was bothering her quite a bit. She explained what the year meant for her in a lengthy post on Twitter writing:
"He is in a league of his own with Rafa and Roger, then it's the rest” - Medvedev denies being anywhere close to Big Three in tennis stature
Daniil Medvedev came up short against Djokovic once more and he explained that he's nowhere near the level of the big three. Medvedev is a grand slam champion, a trophy he won at the US Open beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He's carved out a really strong career yet he's nowhere near the big three as he explained in his own words that they are in a league of their own:
"Someone flat-out screaming to purposely throw you off is an absolute shock" - Fritz frustrated after crowd interference during Djokovic loss
Taylor Fritz was less than happy with the crowd in Turin as he felt they completely changed the trajectory of the match during a crucial rally. Fritz was playing Djokovic fairly tough as he served for the second set that would send the match into a third. It was 30-30 and Fritz was approaching the net for a fairly routine backhand that would give him a set point but a person from the crowd screamed and Fritz slammed the ball into the net.
Djokovic one win from history at ATP Finals despite not being 100%: "I had to fight to survive"
Novak Djokovic revealed after the match that he wasn't feeling that great during the match but he pulled through against Fritz. It was a tricky match for Djokovic but he handled it pretty well downing Fritz in two sets. The second set was quite close because Fritz served for the second set but Djokovic was able to pull it out and then win in the tiebreak. It's a big win for him considering the circumstances:
Djokovic on perception of himself: "People sometimes think I'm fake, that I do certain things because I want to be loved"
Novak Djokovic has been called many things throughout his career but he always tried to be genuine in everything that he does. Djokovic has never been the most popular tennis player in the world, and it has had some effect on him. Despite being a tremendous player on the court, his reputation off the court took a couple of hits. One major one happened during the pandemic when he became the poster boy for the anti-vaccination cause.
"I think his backhand isn’t better than mine, His forehand is not better than mine, The speed serve is not better than mine" - Rublev responds to Tsitsipas better player sly dig
Stefanos Tsitsipas made some remarks about Rublve after their match and the Russian responded with his own set of remarks. Rublev was unaware of what Tsitsipas said but after reporters explained to him what happened he made some comments of his own. Tsitsipas said that he feels the result is a shame because he's a better player noting that Rublev prevailed with the 'few tools' that he has.
Nadal not sure of return to Davis Cup before retirement: "Of course in my mind I will love to say goodbye to that beautiful competition"
Rafael Nadal won't play for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals this year and he's unsure whether he'll ever play in the competition again. The Spanish Davis Cup captain revealed recently that Nadal told him he won't play in the Davis Cup early in the season and it's been something that wasn't particularly surprising. Nadal is focusing mostly on his singles career in order to elevate his legacy and he's already delivered the Davis Cup for his country.
Andy Roddick supports ATP increase in prize money for 2023 season - "Now the Challenger guys could afford to chase their dreams a little bit more"
Former World No.1 Andy Roddick weighed in on the implications of the largest single-year increase in player compensation in ATP history, saying that the players in the Challenger Tour will definitely reap much of the benefit which the retired American pro is happy about. Noting how the move was a...
