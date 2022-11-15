ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz end's Lleyton Hewitt's 21-year record as youngest ever year-ending World No.1

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has been having a season to remember this year, and the 19-year old just added another distinction to his young career. After winning breaking into the Top 10 rankings, winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami and subsequently following it up with his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open, Alcaraz rose to a new career-high ranking of World No.1.

