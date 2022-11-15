Read full article on original website
"That's the best news possible" - Rafael Nadal pleased that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
How to watch Jungkook of BTS perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony on Sunday
J-hope rocked Lollapalooza, Jin brought everyone to tears with the performance of his single The Astronaut during a Coldplay show in Argentina, and next up is Jungkook’s performance this weekend during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony, as BTS’ members each ramp up their solo endeavors. Billions...
Kyrgios excited for Djokovic rematch during World Tennis League
Nick Kyrgios is excited about the prospect of facing Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in December. The duo have been in talks about a rematch since their Wimbledon final earlier this year and it seems like it's going to happen this year already. They were never any serious talks as far as the public is concerned but they flirted with the idea on social media multiple times since Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz end's Lleyton Hewitt's 21-year record as youngest ever year-ending World No.1
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has been having a season to remember this year, and the 19-year old just added another distinction to his young career. After winning breaking into the Top 10 rankings, winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami and subsequently following it up with his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open, Alcaraz rose to a new career-high ranking of World No.1.
