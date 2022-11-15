ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home

The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from a burning home overnight. According to the department, the firefighters extinguished the house fire around midnight and saved 21 puppies that were in the basement. "They were beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of...
ALLEN PARK, MI
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — ﻿Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
3 school staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 7 Action News has learned it happened within the Monroe Community Intermediate School District in a program focused on teaching students with special needs.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Seniors at Detroit nursing home make hats & gloves for the homeless

Residents at St. Martha's are giving the gift of warmth as winter sets in. They made hats and scarves for the homeless, and they turned over bags of their creations to the Detroit Rescue Mission. It was all inspired by a woman who moved into St. Martha's earlier this year...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
New outdoor ice rink opening in Downtown Royal Oak this Saturday!

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new outdoor ice rink, The Rink At Royal Oak, located at Centennial Commons in Downtown Royal Oak, opens to the public November 19th. The Rink At Royal Oak offers much more than just ice skating. Attendees can roast marshmallows, stay warm with hot chocolate, outdoor heaters and fire pits, and inside the Royal Oak Public Library Warming Center.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers could be heavy tonight

Tonight: Passing snow showers . A few bands of snow may reduce visibility at times and make roads a slick. Drive carefully! Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Mostly cloudy and the chance of snow showers continues into early afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
DETROIT, MI

