FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit police to investigate officer-involved shooting during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, an officer shot a passenger in a car in the leg Tuesday night after a traffic stop in the city. Police say the man was struck on Joy Road and Strathmoor and he was a passenger in a car being pulled over for improper plates.
2 men to stand trial on murder charges in deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak
Two men who are facing murder charges in the deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak will stand trial in Livingston County. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, were bound over for trial on 11 counts each of second-degree murder. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Cadden was the owner...
Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home
The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from a burning home overnight. According to the department, the firefighters extinguished the house fire around midnight and saved 21 puppies that were in the basement. "They were beginning to become soot-covered, and only had about one foot of...
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
'Manal was light' U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12. Nando Felten, a past student of Kadry's at University Prep Art & Design...
Pharmacist charged with illegally dispensing millions in prescription cough syrup
(WXYZ) — A Livonia-based pharmacist has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing millions of dollars in prescription cough syrup in a federal indictment. Zaman Alshafey was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of dispensing promethazine cough syrup without...
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after police receive 33 additional tips
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has worked with youth hockey teams for at...
Detroit barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully when Chief James White stepped in to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another day, another standoff in Detroit. But this one had a very different outcome than what we’ve reported on too much lately. Detroit Police Department Chief James White went into the home himself and talked with the alleged gunman, bringing him out without firing any more shots.
3 school staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 7 Action News has learned it happened within the Monroe Community Intermediate School District in a program focused on teaching students with special needs.
Are federal investigators properly tracking the threat of domestic terrorism?
(WXYZ) — Hate crimes impact lives — even here in metro Detroit, from vandalism and shots fired through a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of two Army veterans in Warren in 2020, to bomb threats called in to the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield this month, to graffiti.
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence against Galloway is tainted
(WXYZ) — There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki. Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen called much of the evidence in the case into question, saying it was based on privileged material. This means much of the...
Seniors at Detroit nursing home make hats & gloves for the homeless
Residents at St. Martha's are giving the gift of warmth as winter sets in. They made hats and scarves for the homeless, and they turned over bags of their creations to the Detroit Rescue Mission. It was all inspired by a woman who moved into St. Martha's earlier this year...
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
Detroit's tree lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 6:20 Friday night, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will be lighting the world's tallest red kettle Downtown at Campus Martius Park. The lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign which this year has an $8.2 million goal. Jacquelyn Cook of...
New outdoor ice rink opening in Downtown Royal Oak this Saturday!
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new outdoor ice rink, The Rink At Royal Oak, located at Centennial Commons in Downtown Royal Oak, opens to the public November 19th. The Rink At Royal Oak offers much more than just ice skating. Attendees can roast marshmallows, stay warm with hot chocolate, outdoor heaters and fire pits, and inside the Royal Oak Public Library Warming Center.
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers could be heavy tonight
Tonight: Passing snow showers . A few bands of snow may reduce visibility at times and make roads a slick. Drive carefully! Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Mostly cloudy and the chance of snow showers continues into early afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
DPD Teen Wellness Summit High School Edition tackles mental health for students
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than any other time in history. Kids across America are struggling to cope with mental health issues. Whether depression, anxiety, or trouble coping with daily life. That's why today it's more important than ever to teach young people it's okay to not be okay. Carolyn...
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
Finishing touches going in at Campus Martius ahead of Light Up The Season Friday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are only two days left until the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree in Campus Martius. 7 Action News will be televising the evening's festivities complete with musical and athletic performances on stage and on the ice. Thanks to recent warm weather, the rink’s ice...
