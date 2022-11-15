Read full article on original website
Get Your First Look At "Magic Mike's Last Dance"
Channing Tatum and company have dropped the trailer for the third and presumably final “Magic Mike” film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”. The “romantic comedy-drama” co-stars Selma Hayek and will return original director Steven Soderbergh. The film’s plot follows Mike as he “heads to London...
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Raven's Home: T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh Returns as Tanya Baxter, Her First Appearance Since That's So Raven
Disney Channel just gave us a Baxter family reunion 17 years in the making. Friday’s episode of Raven’s Home welcomed T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh as Raven’s mother Tanya Baxter, marking the character’s first on-screen appearance since Season 3 of That’s So Raven back in 2005. (Keymáh left the show midway through its run to care for her grandmother, so Tanya was sent off to law school in London.) Raven was thrilled to have her mother back on the right side of the pond for the first time in more than a decade, but Victor had a slightly more complicated reaction to his estranged...
