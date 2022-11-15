ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y105

Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special

If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show

Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?

Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show

The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today

A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa

Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA

The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
FARLEY, IA
Y105

Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony

Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque

In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!

Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque

Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Fighting Saints Forward Commits to Union College

According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, forward Jacob Jeannette has announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at Union College. The USHL veteran is in his first year with the Fighting Saints. and is currently in a patch of fine form compiling four points (two goals, two assists) and a +3 rating over his last three games.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Are Your Trees “Leafing” You Frustrated: Here’s Help

I love the mature trees around my home. There are not only beautiful but provide much-needed shade during the hot summer months. But then comes fall and all those leaves!. If you live in the city of Dubuque you have several options. I chose to have the city pick up the leaves. After several hours of raking (thank you to my wife Shari for helping) we had quite the pile. Here is the before photo.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy