Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Magic, “Wish Boxes,” and More Coming to Poopsie’s in Galena
Poopsie's has been a beacon of entertainment and joy for the Tri-States for years now. That isn't about to change during the holiday season, as the crew at the Galena shop are gearing up for a seasonal spin on one of their flagship events. On the first Tuesday of every...
Get Your “Yellowstone” On with “Cowboy Christmas” at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
If you ever dreamed of channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler, or simply need some new western threads for your closet, Dubuque County Fairgrounds has a show for you this weekend!. Hot off the success of their "Fall Into the Holidays" event last weekend, "Jodi & KT Invite...
Dubuque Resident to Be Featured in New Disney+ Holiday Special
If you're looking for some holiday fare to stream during this festive season, consider pressing play on an upcoming Disney+ special, which features a Dubuque resident!. Per the Telegraph Herald, Rachel Spurling, a 2018 graduate of Clarke University and professional snow sculptor, is set to appear on Best in Snow, a holiday special exclusive to Disney+. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 18th!
Dubuque’s Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, “Challenge Days” Coming Soon
There are countless staples of Christmas every single year, but one makes their presence known whether you're grocery shopping or holiday shopping. Often times, they do it with the help of a brass instrument. Of course I'm talking about the Salvation Army and their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Our area's...
Embrace the Holiday Season with This Delightful Dubuque Craft Show
Just like that, the weather has turned on a dime. The pleasantly cool air of fall has shifted to suggest the frigidness of winter is almost here. But the holiday season seems to get spirits high for many people. An upcoming event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will surely make that easy to embrace.
Can You Name All Five Flags Flown at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center?
Have you ever realized that there are certain things in life you just accept at face value? That you never bothered to question why something was named the way it was? I had that slight revelation this weekend. Thinking ahead to next weekend, when I'm set to see Clint Black take the stage at Five Flags Center, I thought not about the concert...
Dubuque’s Historical Buildings to be Showcased on Iowa PBS Show
The "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" will be showcased in an upcoming documentary, set to air on Iowa PBS next week!. Historic Buildings of Iowa is a series that explores Iowa architecture, history, and culture. Past installments have visited the National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids, the former First National Bank designed by Louis Sullivan, and even the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Police Release Names of Those Involved in Van-Tractor Accident in Farley, IA
The Name of those involved in a Van-Tractor accident near Farley earlier this week have now been released. Randy Theobald was heading north operating a 2004 Toyota Sienna. Theobald rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by an International tractor that Carl Greenwood was operating. Randy and two passengers, Susan Young and Pauline Theobald, were extricated from the vehicle and all three subjects were transported to the hospital. Young and Randy Theobald were taken to UnityPoint Finley with non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline Theobald was a back seat passenger and was taken to MercyOne, and was then flown to University of Iowa hospitals with possible life-threatening injuries.
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 to Host Area Veterans Days Ceremony
Dubuque American Legion Post #6 will host the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony for Dubuque This year's event will be held at the Mystique Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island. All military veterans and patriotic citizens are invited to attend. The program will start at 10:30 am, Friday, November 11th, 2022, lasting approximately 30 minutes. All Tri-State veterans’ organizations and military units are encouraged to participate.
Help Assure Tri-State Kids Have Food in Their Bellies This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure they have something in their bellies.
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
Help Available for Those With Food Insecurity in Dubuque
In a nation as prosperous as the United States, you wouldn't think we'd have an issue with families not having enough to eat. But with rising grocery prices and out-of-control inflation, more people than ever are dealing with some sort of food insecurity. Experts say 1 in eight people in...
Another Sneaky Phone Scam in Dubuque County: Don’t Fall For it
At a very young age, my parents taught me some great life lessons. Everything from "do on to others as you'd have them do to you" to "Don't count your chickens before they hatch". They also taught me to be wary of anyone "asking" for money or seeking "personal information"
Champagne & Chocolates… And Sting Rays!
Yes, you read that right. Champagne and Chocolates returns to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium to provide a night of elegant relaxation and shopping fun for adults; all amongst the amazing animals and displays that only Dubuque's River Museum can provide. Sip some bubbly while you browse the many unique speailty and gift items perfect for filling out your families stockings!
Comedian, TikTok Star Charlie Berens Returns to Dubuque in 2023
Not even a full year after he proved to be a laugh riot at the Five Flags Center, a popular comedian and TikTok star will be back in the Key City as part of his "Midwest Survival Guide Tour." That man is none other than Wisconsin native Charlie Berens, who...
G.I.T. Improv Brings Laughs, Family Friendly Comedy to Dubuque
Improvisational comedy looks easy. You might think to yourself that you could do it, perhaps if you've watched an episode or two of Curb Your Enthusiasm, or the ever-popular Whose Line is it Anyway? But just watching G.I.T. Improv perform at the Bell Tower Theater this past Saturday night, I could tell I wouldn't be able to keep up.
Dubuque Fighting Saints Forward Commits to Union College
According to a press release from the Dubuque Fighting Saints, forward Jacob Jeannette has announced his commitment to continue his hockey career and education at Union College. The USHL veteran is in his first year with the Fighting Saints. and is currently in a patch of fine form compiling four points (two goals, two assists) and a +3 rating over his last three games.
Are Your Trees “Leafing” You Frustrated: Here’s Help
I love the mature trees around my home. There are not only beautiful but provide much-needed shade during the hot summer months. But then comes fall and all those leaves!. If you live in the city of Dubuque you have several options. I chose to have the city pick up the leaves. After several hours of raking (thank you to my wife Shari for helping) we had quite the pile. Here is the before photo.
Y105
Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y105music.com
Comments / 0