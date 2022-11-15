ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

NC State doubles up Charlotte, 96-48

Another game, another easy win for NC State, which has won two straight by 48 points and beaten all of its opponents by at least 34. A Charlotte team that won 22 games last season was the victim this time. The 49ers played NC State even for the first six...
CHARLOTTE, NC
backingthepack.com

Game thread: FIU vs. NC State

The good news is the game is on a linear network, the bad news is it’s Bally Sports, and it means we’re stuck with a 9 p.m. tip. TV: RSN/Bally Sports South (affiliates list) Online streaming: WatchESPN (outside of market) / BallySports.com (in-market)
MIAMI, FL
backingthepack.com

Tony Gibson named 2022 Broyles Award Nominee

NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson has been named a nominee for the 2022 Frank Broyles Award. The prestigious award is given to the top assistant coach in college football, with the winner set to be announced on December 6th. NC State’s website has more on it, too. The...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets

The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC

