FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Related
backingthepack.com
NC State doubles up Charlotte, 96-48
Another game, another easy win for NC State, which has won two straight by 48 points and beaten all of its opponents by at least 34. A Charlotte team that won 22 games last season was the victim this time. The 49ers played NC State even for the first six...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
backingthepack.com
NC State’s offense rebounds in a big way as the Pack downs FIU, 107-74
FIU probably would have felt okay about it chances had it known before tipoff that it was going to shoot over 63% inside the arc. Most teams would. But!. They gotta guard us too, pal. They also gotta take care of the basketball if they want to make a good...
backingthepack.com
Game thread: FIU vs. NC State
The good news is the game is on a linear network, the bad news is it’s Bally Sports, and it means we’re stuck with a 9 p.m. tip. TV: RSN/Bally Sports South (affiliates list) Online streaming: WatchESPN (outside of market) / BallySports.com (in-market)
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
backingthepack.com
Tony Gibson named 2022 Broyles Award Nominee
NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson has been named a nominee for the 2022 Frank Broyles Award. The prestigious award is given to the top assistant coach in college football, with the winner set to be announced on December 6th. NC State’s website has more on it, too. The...
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Raleigh, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Raleigh. The Wilson Preparatory Academy basketball team will have a game with GRACE Christian School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00. The Wilson Preparatory Academy basketball team will have a game with GRACE Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:15:00.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
multihousingnews.com
Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets
The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
North Carolina State University officials say principal development program is helping students
(The Center Square) — Officials with North Carolina State University’s Educational Leadership Academies presented an overview of their principal development program for lawmakers on Tuesday. Members of the House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future heard from Bonnie Fusarelli, director of the N.C. State...
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
WRAL
Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
