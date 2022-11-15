Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving's situation: 'The NBA dropped the ball'

The TNT analyst believes the Association dropped the ball in doing so and basically mishandled the entire situation. This is what Barkley had to say on CNN early Tuesday morning: “People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.” “This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand,” he added. “You can’t go around insulting people and think it’s OK just because it’s freedom of speech.” “Charles Barkley says the NBA “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet.”

Source: Quinn Allen @ Clutch Points

NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.

“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”

Full story for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 3:15 PM

Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.

That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM

Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.

“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”

This comes amid reports the NBPA may file a grievance on Irving’s behalf. Full story coming. – 2:28 PM

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:

▪️ How long can the Nets keep Kyrie out?

▪️ Inside Boston’s surge

▪️ The Knicks are malfunctioning (or are they?)

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2

NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.

“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM

NEW POD ($) with @sportsrapport: Ryan was wrong?! (Revisiting takes on Udoka, Kyrie, and the Midterms, plus Ryan's excellent rundown of the SBF scandal)

New words 📝

With Kyrie suspended and Ben Simmons struggling/injured, several young role players have stepped in and exceeded expectations.

2 pleasant surprises for Nets amid recent success: clutchpoints.com/2-pleasant-sur… – 11:28 AM

🚨 ICYMI 🚨

Kyrie Irving is set to miss his 7th consecutive game tonight.

And reports say the National Basketball Players Association could take action if the Nets and Irving don’t agree on a return soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 11:06 AM

Kings-Nets gameday live: Updates on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons as TNT comes to Sacramento to see the #BeamTeam sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM

Brown: “I don’t think (Irving) meant any harm by posting it.”

Says Tsai and Silver both affirmed Irving isn’t antisemitic, and that he’s apologized.

“He has more work to do? What does that mean? … I’m curious.” – 10:46 PM

Jaylen Brown was alarmed #nets owner Joe Tsai didn’t say they’re working toward getting Kyrie Irving back on the court, but that he has more work to do. Brown said Tsai, Nike and business owners have more work to do, and that he’s trying to protect Irving’s legal rights as VP. – 10:44 PM

From Nets:

Status Report for tomorrow’s game at SAC:

PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)

OUT: Irving (team suspension), Warren (left foot), Williams (G League) – 10:18 PM

Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/14/net… – 10:01 PM

Kings & Nets on Tuesday on TNT: Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving (suspension) & TJ Warren (foot). Ben Simmons (left knee) & Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable. Seth Curry (ankle) & Nic Claxton (eye) probable.

TNT crew: Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy & Jared Greenberg – 8:51 PM

Kyrie Irving remains listed as out with his suspension for the Nets at Sacramento on Tuesday. Ben Simmons questionable with his left knee soreness. – 8:20 PM

The Nets say Kyrie Irving will remain out Tuesday at Sacramento for the seventh game of his team-issued suspension. Nic Claxton (left eye contusion) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) are probable to play and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable. – 8:11 PM

So, this happened when I was on plane without wireless….Kyrie out for seventh straight tomorrow in Sacramento (suspension), Seth Curry probable, Nic probable, Ben questionable and Yuta (questionable) – 8:09 PM

Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at SAC:

PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle – injury management)

QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)

OUT: Irving (suspension), Warren (left foot), Williams (G League) – 8:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kyrie Irving out for tomorrow’s game at Sacramento. – 8:06 PM

Kyrie Irving out and Ben Simmons questionable for Nets vs. Kings on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/UJnNyujuIr – 6:44 PM

Despite “productive” meetings with Adam Silver and Joe Tsai last week, Kyrie Irving remained suspended for his 6th consecutive game Sunday.

And reports today say the NBPA could take action if Irving and the Nets don’t reach a resolution soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 5:43 PM

Mr. @TimBellaWaPo of Washington Post fame has written the ultimate Charles Barkley biography.

This week we posted an excerpt from the book.

hoopshype.com/2022/11/08/cha… – 1:16 PM

CNN: “People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.” Charles Barkley says the NBA “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet. -via Twitter / November 15, 2022

Jared Weiss: Asked Jaylen Brown if the Nets’ process with Kyrie Irving is fair: “I think you are asking for a need to satisfy the common public & I’m not sure if that is something that Kyrie is looking to do. I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it. But the comment that Joe Tsai made which I feel like bothered a lot of people was like, ‘He has more work to do.’ Like, what does that mean? Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. So I’m curious to know what that is, what that means, and everybody is tuned in.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / November 15, 2022

Nick Friedell: Nets say Kyrie Irving (team suspension) will remain out Tuesday night vs. Kings. Seth Curry (ankle) and Nic Claxton (eye contusion) are probable. Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) are questionable. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 14, 2022

Kanye says he can’t be controlled ?? “They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. […] My mama was sacrificed. […] In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They wanna monetize & traumatize.” -via Twitter / November 12, 2022

Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella. Hanover Square Press; Original edition (November 1, 2022). Barkley was helped off to the locker room, limping, with his head down and towel around his neck. He needed some time to compose himself before returning to a spot behind the Rockets’ bench on crutches, wearing a knee brace. Looking down the bench, Rudy Tomjanovich held out hope that Charles hadn’t played his last game, but said he was crushed knowing he likely would not call Barkley’s number again. “You’re just not coming back from that,” the coach said. -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2022