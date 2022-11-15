As the Michigan football team barrels into the home stretch of its 2022 season, it does so with possibly the nation’s best defense. Statistically, the Wolverines are the nation’s best defense. They lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and first downs allowed, and are among the nation’s top five in passing defense, yards per play allowed, passer rating allowed, yards per carry allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed. They have not allowed an opposing offense to score more than 10 points since Maryland and Iowa picked up some garbage-time touchdowns in weeks four and five.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO