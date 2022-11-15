Poorly written article, but the gist, factory employees would cost too much. Temp employees pay is similar to McDonalds making the business case untenable for Subaru. Sounds like real life in the US. Tough to hire and pay is up.
It's a sad day when flipping burgers gets more pay then auto workers. What used to be a kids after school job is now supposed to support a family of 4. It makes no sense jacking up the minimum wage and not expecting consequences.
Running a factory using Part Time workers keeps the cost down at the expense of the employees. SEARS did it and you see where that got them ..
Comments / 121