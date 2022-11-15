ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

fox13news.com

Grand Palm residents upset over FDOT's River Road expansion project

VENICE, Fla. - River Road is undergoing a big expansion, and some neighbors in the Grand Palm subdivision in Venice aren't happy about it. Some residents who moved in within the last couple of years said there were 100 feet of woods between their backyards and the road, but not anymore.
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Construction begins on mainland portion of sewer main project

The town of Longboat Key has identified a more cost-effective solution to its parallel sewer main project, and work has begin on initial stages on the mainland side of the pipeline. Originally, a brand new pipe was planned to run parallel to the existing pipe, which went into service in...
fox13news.com

Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: November 17

Valerie Voutsas captured this photo of a pond at the Lakewood Ranch Country Club. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The chill is on for a few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some sweater weather returns to the area for a few days as colder and drier air filter in behind the cold front. Winds will be picking up out of the NNE at 15-20 mph on Thursday which will usher in some chilly weather through Sunday. Thursday...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 17

Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: November 17

Jackie Seidman captured this photo of the evening glow on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials

Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...

