OGDEN, Iowa—On Friday, November 11, 2022 her almighty Lord and Savior called Carolyn Kathryn (O’Neil) Johnson, 79, of Ogden, Iowa, home. A visitation for Carolyn will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, November 20th at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden. Her life will be celebrated during funeral services at 10:00 am on Monday, November 21st at First Assembly of God in Boone, Iowa. Pastor Don Beal will officiate. Cremation will follow. At a later date, Carolyn’s ashes will be spread in a private ceremony in her “happy place,” New Hampshire.

OGDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO