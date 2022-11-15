Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
Kruck Plumbing & Heating Opens New Facility in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—Kruck Plumbing & Heating, a company that has been serving the needs of the local community in Central Iowa since 1941, has opened a new facility along Highway 30 in Boone. “As an organization we are excited about the opportunities that will come with this new facility,” said...
kwbg.com
Carolyn Kathryn (O’Neil) Johnson
OGDEN, Iowa—On Friday, November 11, 2022 her almighty Lord and Savior called Carolyn Kathryn (O’Neil) Johnson, 79, of Ogden, Iowa, home. A visitation for Carolyn will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, November 20th at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden. Her life will be celebrated during funeral services at 10:00 am on Monday, November 21st at First Assembly of God in Boone, Iowa. Pastor Don Beal will officiate. Cremation will follow. At a later date, Carolyn’s ashes will be spread in a private ceremony in her “happy place,” New Hampshire.
kwbg.com
Boone Girls Wrestling Results from November 17th
Cadence Heggen’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points. 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Lizette Vallejo (Des Moines Public Schools) (Fall 2:35) 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Emalie Perez (Fort Dodge) (Fall 1:06)
