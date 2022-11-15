The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In June, the 19-year-old artist formerly known as dltzk officially changed their name to Jane Remover. The New Jersey-based digicore scene leader’s Prince-like maneuver was cemented with the release of an A/B single — “Royal Blue Walls” b/w “Cage Girl,” the former of which is a certified Song You Need — via the boutique label deadAir. The move came just a month after they put to rest another previous moniker, leroy, which they’d previously used as an alter ego to release their popular Dariacore series.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO