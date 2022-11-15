Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Ab-Soul announces new album, shares lead single “Gang’Nem”
Ab-Soul has announced his first album in six years. Herbert, his fifth studio LP and the follow-up to 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, draws its title from the Carson, California-raised rapper’s given name. (Ab was born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV in 1987.) It’s scheduled to arrive December 16 via Top Dog Entertainment.
The FADER
Malibu shares new song “Atlantic Diva”
Malibu is a French musician who revealed herself as an essential voice in ambient music with the song “Held” from the classic Pan Records compilation Mono No Aware. Her debut EP One Life was released to great acclaim in 2019, and since then she’s also made waves for dj lostboi, a side project that transforms Billboard hits into lonely gas planets.
The FADER
DIIV share “official bootleg” album Live at the Murmrr
Indie band DIIV have shared a live album recorded during an acoustic show at Brooklyn’s Murmrr five years ago. Live at the Murmrr includes the band, fronted by Zachary Cole Smith, performing songs from their first two albums, Oshin and Is The Is Are, plus covers of Alex G's "Hollow" and My Bloody Valentine’s "When You Sleep." Scroll down to listen now.
The FADER
Black Belt Eagle Scout announces album with lead single “My Blood Runs Through This Land”
Katherine Paul (Black Belt Eagle Scout) has announced a new album titled The Land, The Water, The Sky, scheduled for a February 10 arrival via Saddle Creek Records. She shared the news of her forthcoming endeavor today (November 16) alongside its lead single, “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” The new song and “Don’t Give Up,” the project’s only pre-announcement offering, bookend the record.
The FADER
First posthumous Young Dolph album announced with lead single “Get Away”
Paper Route Empire, the Memphis imprint founded by Young Dolph in 2010, has announced the late legend’s first posthumous album. Paper Route Frank was recorded by Dolph in full before his passing, according to a press release, and the label will release the record in December with the full blessing of the rapper’s estate.
The FADER
Song You Need: bar italia spin indie rock gold from ambivalence on “Polly Armour”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. A band doesn’t share a name with a Pulp song unless it’s at least somewhat interested in the history of British pop music. Over the past two years, bar italia have shown that ears are more interested in spirit than history. The trio’s bent approach to the guitar music of Old Blighty’s ’80s and ’90s made them a comfortable fit on Dean Blunt’s World Music, though they haven’t lost a fascinating step on their new self-released single “Polly Armour.”
The FADER
Rolling Loud California 2023 lineup announced with headliners Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti
Rolling Loud has revealed the lineup for its 2023 edition in Inglewood, California. The festival, which takes place March 3–5 at the Hollywood Park Grounds, will be headlined by Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti. Lil Wayne is listed as the event's special guest. Attendees for the full three...
The FADER
Danny Brown, HEALTH, and Meechy Darko join Korn for “Worst Is On Its Way” remix
Korn's creative and commercial peak in late '90s/early '00s is undeniable. You've got Follow The Leader (that album is a lot weirder than even its strange smash singles would have you believe), the even-darker Issues, and the ambitious, underrated Untouchables, a formidable hat trick of albums from the nu-metal group. In a shrewd showcase of their influence, Korn have shared a new remix of their song "Worst Is On Its Way," helmed by HEALTH with verses from Danny Brown and Meechy Darko.
The FADER
Weyes Blood breaks down her brand new single on today’s episode of The FADER Interview
Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood) is our guest on this week’s episode of The FADER Interview. In conversation with contributing editor Raphael Helfand, she dissects her new album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, due out this Friday (November 18) via Sub Pop. Their discussion includes a deep dive into the record’s third and final single, “God Turn Me Into a Flower,” a slow and sprawling devotional produced by Oneohtrix Point Never and arriving today on the cusp of the full project’s release.
The FADER
Pharrell and Travis Scott team-up on “Down In Atlanta”
Pharrell and Travis Scott have shared new song “Down in Atlanta.” The track was first announced earlier this month and follows Williams' previous single "Cash In Cash Out," featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator. Speaking in a recent interview Pharrell revealed that the new songs will appear...
The FADER
Phoebe Bridgers preps for holiday season with new song “So Much Wine”
Each year for the past six years Phoebe Bridgers has released a charity single to coincide with the holidays. This year's entry is a cover of The Handsome Family's 2000 track "So Much Wine," as heard on the country duo's album In The Air. Listen to Bridgers' version, which features contributions from actor/boyfriend Paul Mescal as well as Andrew Bird, below. Proceeds from the "So Much Wine" cover will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
The FADER
Key Glock marks the anniversary of Young Dolph’s passing with new EP PRE5L
Key Glock has shared a new EP titled PRE5L. The project arrives on the one-year anniversary of the death of his cousin, fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Dolph’s friends, his family’s IdaMae foundation, and the city of Memphis are also marking the date with Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service (Dolph Day) in celebration of the late legend’s life.
The FADER
Lil Uzi Vert travels from space to the club in the “Just Wanna Rock” video
A month on from dropping the synth-drenched, dance-focused audio, Lil Uzi Vert has shared a video for latest single "Just Wanna Rock." The video shows Uzi travel directly from an intergalactic vehicle to a busy dancefloor before being mobbed by thousands of people on the street outside (perhaps they all want to know where he got that cool Sade T-shirt from). Check it out above.
The FADER
Song You Need: Jane Remover’s soaring shoegaze sadness
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In June, the 19-year-old artist formerly known as dltzk officially changed their name to Jane Remover. The New Jersey-based digicore scene leader’s Prince-like maneuver was cemented with the release of an A/B single — “Royal Blue Walls” b/w “Cage Girl,” the former of which is a certified Song You Need — via the boutique label deadAir. The move came just a month after they put to rest another previous moniker, leroy, which they’d previously used as an alter ego to release their popular Dariacore series.
The FADER
Song You Need: Wesley Joseph’s “Monsoon” sounds like a fresh start
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Wesley Joseph begins "Monsoon" with unsteady feet, spending his days confused and looking for closure. His bars spill out of him on top of a tastefully restrained beat studded with harmonious backing vocals. There is no escape at night, either, as time and a lack of purpose join forces to keep him awake into the early hours. The image Joseph paints on his latest single is one of an artist reaching breaking point.
The FADER
Weyes Blood’s search for the signal in the noise
The singer/songwriter/sound sorceress discusses the heavy themes of her fifth album, And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on the latest episode of The FADER Interview. Natalie Mering may well be the world’s most rational optimist. She looks at the planet’s problems pragmatically and unflinchingly — with the knowledge that, in more ways than one, society has passed a dystopian point of no return — but also with a rare emotional nuance that allows this truth to coexist with a stubborn belief in the power of old-fashioned concepts like mercy, hope, and love.
The FADER
CLIP joins Araya for “Electro Devil”
Araya has announced an EP called Arena due out next spring and shared its lead single, “Electro Devil” featuring CLIP. On the new track, the Thai-Chilean New Yorker takes his fellow city kid (via Texas) and recent Gen F star out of her lo-fi rap comfort zone for a club-ready fusion of R&B and EDM. The song arrives alongside a Fenn Paider-directed sci-fi visual treatment (embedded below) that places its protagonists in a dystopian future devoid of dance music. Along with several other stylish cyber goths, they hack their way into the mainframe and stage a righteous coup d’etat.
The FADER
AKAI SOLO is looking at his spirit from the outside
The Brooklyn-born-and-raised rapper’s new album, Spirit Roaming, searches for universal truths in murky places. in 1903, Pablo Picasso began to consider his relationships with poverty, uncertainty, and grief, and his work reflected these miseries. He painted prostitutes, beggars, and drunks in sundry blues. It would become known as his “Blue Period,” and artists ever since, from Miles Davis to The Smithereens to Tsubasa Yamaguchi, have adopted the idea.
The FADER
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares share World Cup promo single “Tukoh Taka”
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares are teaming up for “Tukoh Taka,” a new song released in anticipation of Sunday’s kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Keeping true to the unifying theme of the event it’s meant to promote, the song brings in elements of reggaeton and Arabic pop over a house-rap foundation. For the video, Minaj parties in a bus while Maluma and Fares party in a green-screened desert. Watch it above.
The FADER
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s “Rich Spirit” video
Kendrick Lamar has dropped the music video for "Rich Spirit," a song from his 2022 project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The clip joins visuals for "N95" and "We Cry Together," also from the L.A. rapper's fifth studio album, as well as the non-album track "The Heart Pt. 5." Watch the new video above.
Comments / 0