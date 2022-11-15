Read full article on original website
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at Church
Aesha Muhammad was a 23-year-old single mother who lived in Philadelphia. She attended Venus Beauty Academy and worked at a salon. Aesha shared custody of her 2-year-old son, Amaru with her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old handyman, Anthony McClain, and she rented a room at a boarding house owned by her uncle, 57-year-old Charles Dockins.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video
The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
Boy, 10, thwarts potential kidnapper by asking a store employee a clever question
A 10-year-old boy who was followed home from school by a stranger saved himself from a potential kidnapping by taking his father’s safety advice. Sammy Green of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, usually walks home from school, making a portion of the six-block trek with a friend and their father, and the rest alone.
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT Video Wildlife ...
You Need One (or More) of These 7 Amazing Pet Christmas Costumes. (And One For Yourself, Too.)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Christmas is, as the song goes, the most wonderful time of the year, if you celebrate. If you’re an animal, though, it’s….Sunday. That is, of course, unless you foist your festive cheer upon them with pet Christmas outfits. Yes, these hilarious holiday pet costumes look great, and they’re a million Instagram posts waiting to happen. Your fur babies will have the faces that launch a thousand holiday cards. Realistically, though, these are for humans. No amount of anthromorphism will make your little ones...
32 Hysterically Brutal Parenting Tweets That Are So Real It Stings
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
