Florida State

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Chicago-based Baird & Warner launches brokerage in Naples, Florida

Baird & Warner has opened a new branch in Naples, Florida. Although the Chicago-based brokerage has conducted some business in Wisconsin and Indiana, the move represents its first office outside of Illinois. The new office is located at 4851 Tamiami Trail North, in the heart of downtown Naples. Vice President...
NAPLES, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
beckersasc.com

ASCs making strides in Texas

The ASC market in Texas continues to grow, with one orthopedic ASC in the state being ranked the top in the country this year. Here are three updates on the Texas ASC market:. 1. Big Sky Medical acquired a 134,910-square-foot medical office building in the Houston area. 2. UT Health...
TEXAS STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
NAPLES, FL
constructiondive.com

Superior CEO on what it took to rapidly rebuild Sanibel Causeway

Superior Construction has been a family business for almost a century, and its current CEO, Nick Largura, is the fourth generation to carry on that legacy. Largura’s great-grandfather founded the company in 1923 in Gary, Indiana, primarily as a masonry business. His father moved the headquarters to Florida in 1992, but after he died unexpectedly in 2010, Nick took the reins at the age of 24.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
beckersasc.com

STAAR Surgical opens ophthalmology training center in California

Lake Forest, Calif.-based STAAR Surgical Co., an implantable eye lens developer, is opening its first training and education center at its corporate headquarters. The EVO Experience Center will offer in-person ophthalmology training, medical education and practice development programs. The center has a surgical simulation space, 3D visualization technology and video...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
NAPLES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
beckersasc.com

Iowa's growing ASC presence: 4 new projects in 60 days

From an ASC relocation to a new foot surgery center, here are four new Iowa ASC projects Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9. 1. Orthopedic care provider Ortho Iowa received approval for a foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa. 2. A Mason City-based bariatric ASC is relocating to an...
IOWA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL

