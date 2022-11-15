Read full article on original website
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
Republicans Got More Votes Than Democrats in Senate Races
Overall, Republicans received roughly 5 percent more votes than Democrats did. They just didn't come in the places they needed them.
House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand
(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored a U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican...
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski closes gap in Senate race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) closed the gap Wednesday against GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka and is close to shoring up enough votes to win her fourth term under the state's new ranked choice voting system. Murkowski made the gains after a big batch of absentee and early ballots were counted...
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against McConnell's Leadership Bid
After a tough midterm cycle, 10 Republicans decided to support McConnell rival Rick Scott instead.
BALANCE OF POWER: Where do the uncalled House races stand as GOP nears majority?
Here is where the uncalled House races stand as Republicans inch closer to winning a narrow majority in Congress' lower body.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Lebanon-Express
After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins
It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
iheart.com
The ‘DISTURBING’ way Republicans could STILL lose the House
Prediction markets estimate Republicans have a 95 percent chance to take back control of the House of Representatives after last week's midterm elections. BUT, Glenn and Stu aren’t so optimistic. In this clip, Stu lays out all the remaining House races, and he explains to Glenn why Republicans getting that magic number of House seats — 218 — still seems like an uphill battle…
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Perez wins 3rd District House seat, Kent refuses to concede
The race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has been called by the Associated Press, with Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared the winner, but her opponent, Joe Kent, hasn’t accepted defeat. The Associated Press calls races when they analyze that the loser is mathematically unable to come back...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Some Republicans show appetite for a Manchin deal on permitting reform
A handful of Republican lawmakers appear open to working with Sen. Joe Manchin on his push for permitting reform despite tensions between the West Virginia Democrat and the GOP caucus. Manchin has been pushing for policies that speed up the approval process for energy projects in order to build out more energy infrastructure. His last attempt ran into opposition from both Republicans — who said it didn’t go far enough — and progressives, who said it could harm communities who live near the projects.
270towin.com
Uncalled Races - November 14 Update
34 of the 36 gubernatorial races have been called. There have been three flips thus far. Democrats won in both Maryland and Massachusetts as popular GOP governors retired in otherwise deep blue states. In a much closer race, Republican Joe Lombardo ousted Democrat Steve Sisolak in Nevada. Arizona: A hotly-contested...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
